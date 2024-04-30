Vehicle Dynamics: FOX Factory Turns to Virscient for Wireless Engineering Services in Cutting-Edge Vehicle Performance

Hamilton, New Zealand, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic collaboration, FOX Factory has partnered with Virscient and other tech leaders to achieve a new level of off-road vehicle suspension performance through an intelligent and connected suspension control system. This innovation couples FOX's world-class Live Valve system with advanced vehicle dynamics software, real-time performance telemetry, and wired and wireless mode controllers. The suspension system debuts on a limited edition 2024 Chevrolet Silverado super truck.

FOX needed an intelligent control system for shock absorbers that would meet the needs of the most demanding performance and recreational off-road scenarios. Having successfully worked with Virscient’s team before, FOX engaged the wireless engineering services consultancy for integration of the suspension controller, vehicle dynamics software, and wireless connectivity. Virscient led the design and development of a bespoke platform built around an electronic control unit (ECU) by STW Technic, and with wireless connectivity supported by Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52 Bluetooth and multiprotocol SoCs.

The ability to connect FOX’s exceptional Live Valve suspension to a seamlessly integrated software ecosystem is at the core of the innovation. Virscient's role as strategic engineering partner enabled rapid development of initial prototypes of the system and its supporting components such as the mobile app and controllers. Virscient’s expertise in performance-critical embedded software development and wireless connectivity engineering then enabled delivery of a production platform that ensures a seamless flow of data between the ECU, the FOX suspension system, in-vehicle controllers, and the mobile app.

The system can be configured and updated from the driver’s smartphone, and an advanced telemetry engine within the ECU provides a real-time status, diagnostic, and performance stream with updates many times per second. This capability empowers the driver with real-time insights into their vehicle’s performance, along with the ability to record and compare rides afterward.

Commenting on the project, Dr. Richard Sanger, who led the technical team at Virscient tasked with bringing FOX’s vision to life, said: “We’re thrilled to have been selected by FOX to help them bring this game-changing system to market. While the performance and reliability requirements of the application drove various key technology innovations, ultimately this project was all about ensuring the technology was not overt, but rather was just quietly powering an amazing driver experience. We’re proud that we were able to play our role in making it work.”

“Given our success in collaborating with Virscient on an earlier project, we were confident to engage them for support on this project,” said Mr. Nobu Negishi, Director, Advanced Development at FOX Factory. “Owen, Richard and their team have been vital to the integration of embedded wireless connectivity into FOX's latest products.”

Mr. Owen Woollaston, GM Projects for Virscient added: “FOX came to us with an exciting vision to transform ride dynamics for off-road vehicles. It is clear with the launch of the FOX Factory 2024 Silverado super truck that working together we have done exactly that. We’re thrilled with the collaboration, and the opportunity to partner with such an iconic brand.”

About Virscient

Virscient push the boundaries of technology innovation for embedded systems and wireless connectivity in challenging environments, including automotive, aerospace, and marine.

With five locations around the world, Virscient works with the world's leading semiconductor and product companies, who choose them because of their deep expertise in wireless and Internet of Things technologies. In every strategic engineering project, they develop secure embedded software for connected systems, designing hardware from silicon to PCB/product-level, and supporting all other aspects of the connectivity journey from technology selection through to product RF and interoperability certification.

