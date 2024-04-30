Graphiant Takes Center Stage at ONUG Spring 2024 in Keynote with Valmont Industries; Showcasing Internet Class Agility with Network-as-a-Service (NaaS)

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, today announced its sessions and activities for ONUG Spring 2024, May 15-16, which will look at the future of networking and how AI is revolutionizing traffic steering and network efficiency.

In a world where efficiency and performance are paramount, the ability to predict and manage network traffic through AI is not just innovative; it's essential. At ONUG Spring, Graphiant will demonstrate how our cutting-edge solutions are setting new standards for network performance, reliability, and security.

ONUG Spring 2024 will feature a keynote from Graphiant and Valmont Industries, a Graphiant customer, and global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity.

The complete list of Graphiant’s participation includes:

A keynote on Day 2 on Thursday, May 16 from 11:25am – 12:05pm Central Time, with Jason Foix from Valmont and Ali Shaikh from Graphiant, where they will dive deep into real-world applications of our NaaS technology to Valmont's smart poles and drones.

A concise yet insightful 10-minute Triple-T demo presentation with Graphiant SE Director, Paul Ho, entitled, "Automation in the Age of AI: A Look at Automated Alerting, Observability, and Troubleshooting with Graphiant's NaaS" showcasing our latest troubleshooting observability and automation features.

with Graphiant SE Director, Paul Ho, entitled, “Automation in the Age of AI: A Look at Automated Alerting, Observability, and Troubleshooting with Graphiant’s NaaS” showcasing our latest troubleshooting observability and automation features. An interactive experience in the New Idea Demo Area, where you can see our innovations in action.



“We saw an alleviation of overhead and complexity with Graphiant,” said Jason Foix, Advanced Network Engineer, at Valmont Industries. “The amount of time we spent managing the edge router and overlays for security, compared to what we spend with Graphiant, is easily 10 times less. We are thrilled to work with Graphiant as we move forward in this world of AI and network connectivity.”

