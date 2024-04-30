Governor Hochul Announces New Cowee State Forest in Rensselaer County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the permanent protection of 3,700 acres of forestland on the picturesque Rensselaer Plateau. The land in the towns of Poestenkill and Sand Lake, Rensselaer County — now the Cowee State Forest — builds on New York’s commitment to conserve publicly accessible working forests statewide for the benefit of natural resources and local economies.

“Conserving public lands is critical to protecting drinking water, enhancing biodiversity, increasing accessibility and creating opportunities for New Yorkers to get outside, all while supporting the sustainability of the local wood products economy,” Governor Hochul said. “Working with land trusts and other valued partners, New York State is continuing to expand our footprint on the beautiful Rensselaer Plateau, preserving and improving public lands for future use and enjoyment.”

Eleven parcels formerly owned by Cowee Forest Products were purchased by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) from land conservation partners at The Conservation Fund and Rensselaer Plateau Alliance for $3.5 million with Forest Legacy Program funding and resources from the State’s Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). The purchase contributes to more than 6,800 acres of permanently conserved and publicly accessible working forests New York State has acquired on the Rensselaer Plateau in recent years. DEC will manage the forest for multiple uses, including sustainable timber production, protection of wetlands and wildlife habitat, and recreational opportunities such as hunting and trapping, wildlife watching, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. DEC’s Division of Lands and Forests is currently constructing parking areas at different locations around the new Cowee State Forest to increase public accessibility.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “Protecting New York’s forests helps combat climate change, boost local economies, and improve the quality of life and health of our communities. I applaud Governor Hochul’s success in the recent budget and sustained record support for the Environmental Protection Fund and for leading the State’s efforts to enhance public access to the outdoors by protecting these 3,700 acres on the scenic and ecologically important Rensselaer Plateau.”

State Senator Jake Ashby said, “The Rensselaer Plateau is home to pristine forests that must be preserved and protected. With the creation of the Cowee State Forest, county residents can be confident that over 3,700 acres will be available and accessible for outdoor recreation including hiking, trapping and hunting, and wildlife watching for generations to come based on DEC’s commitment to stewardship and natural resource management. I’ve been proud to support these investments, and I look forward to enjoying the forest alongside my constituents.”

Assemblymember Scott Bendett said, “The formation of the Cowee State Forest right here in our own backyard is yet another example of our community's dedication to conservation. The Rensselaer Plateau is a historic and beautiful place. I am happy to see it preserved so that generations to come will be able to experience the great outdoors.”

The Conservation Fund Vice President Tom Duffus said, “Getting more people onto the land – exploring, learning, hunting – is our common goal with Cowee State Forest. This land is four times the size of New York City’s Central Park and it offers so much for residents and visitors to enjoy. On behalf of The Conservation Fund, I extend my thanks to Governor Hochul and the entire DEC team for helping more New Yorkers access the open spaces that let us breathe deeper and exhale peacefully. This type of work, which The Conservation Fund proudly performs, is representative of the future of forest conservation in the Empire State and beyond.”

The Rensselaer Plateau Alliance Executive Director Jim Bonesteel said, “Sixteen years ago when Cowee Forest Products listed all their land for sale and the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance was just forming and dreaming about what might be, I made a phone call to The Conservation Fund. I am so grateful to our partners at The Conservation Fund and DEC for making this happen. To see it now become Cowee State Forest, and to know that it will serve so many people and support wildlife and clean air and water for generations, is just amazing. Thank you to everyone who has made it all possible.”

Governor Hochul maintained the State’s EPF at $400 million in the 2024-25 Enacted State Budget, the highest level of funding in the program’s history. The EPF provides funding for critical environmental programs such as climate change mitigation, invasive species prevention and eradication, enhanced recreational access, water quality improvements, and an aggressive environmental justice agenda.

This acquisition announced today also helps fulfill ongoing commitments in legislation signed by Governor Hochul in December 2022 in support of and contributing to national efforts to conserve 30 percent of U.S. lands and water by 2030. The law promotes biodiversity and the preservation of New York’s wildlife, forests, and clean water sources, which are all essential to New York’s health and economy. The new Cowee State Forest will also complement the State’s ongoing climate initiatives, including the State of the State initiative announced by the Governor earlier this year to plant 25 million trees by 2033, invigorating the state’s tree planting efforts, sending an unmistakable market signal to private nurseries, advancing efforts to meet the Climate Act’s net-zero goal, and growing the state’s vital forest products industry.

For more information on the new Cowee State Forest, visit the DEC website.