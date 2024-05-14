Haselkorn & Thibaut Continues to Assist GPB Capital Investors in Recovering Losses
Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. is a nationwide investment fraud law firm that remains committed to helping investors recover losses from GPB Capital Holdings.NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. (www.InvestmentFraudLawyers.com), a nationwide investment fraud law firm remains steadfast in its commitment to helping investors recover losses from GPB Capital Holdings through FINRA Office of Dispute Resolution securities arbitration claims. The firm's ongoing investigation into GPB Capital Holdings is a top priority for this team of experienced investment fraud lawyers.
Investors who have suffered losses in GPB Capital investments that were recommended to them by a financial advisor or broker are encouraged to contact Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. at 1-888-784-3315. That is a toll-free hotline set up for GPB investors nationwide, and you can call today for a free consultation and learn more about your legal options for recovery. The law firm's dedicated team of investment fraud attorneys is ready to assist investors in identifying and pursuing claims and recovering losses.
GPB Capital is a New York-based alternative asset management firm that appears to have been mired in controversy and legal issues since approximately 2018. The firm has faced serious issues since that time, beginning with a withdrawal by a previous auditor firm and allegations that included possibly operating a Ponzi-like scheme. For the past 5+ years, there have been numerous lawsuits involving GPB directly and as well as numerous FINRA arbitration claims by investors against third parties including the financial advisors and investment firms that sold GPB investments to their investor clients.
Several of GPB’s principals have had allegations leveled against them personally as well as the firm ranging from potential criminal behavior to various regulatory issues at the state and federal levels. Despite the mounting legal issues over the last several years, many investors found that their financial advisors and firms that recommended GPB investments have continued to try to downplay the seriousness of the issues and continued (still 6 years later) to assure their current or former investor clients of eventual future potential positive outcomes. While the SEC is now involved and has appointed a Receiver to assess the status in better detail, it is now over 6 months with no details from that Receiver. Thus, any purported promises of a positive future outcome at this point do not appear to be based on tangible facts, but rather self-interested pressures and a lot of subjective “hope.” Overall, the current real status is one of leaving investors in a state of uncertainty.
Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A.’s strategy on behalf of clients thus far has been not to wait, delay, or rely on hope of an uncertain future but rather to take aggressive action on behalf of our clients. Our team of lawyers has successfully focused on recovering funds from the entities that negligently or improperly sold these investments to our investor clients. By pursuing claims against the financial advisors and brokerage firms that sold GPB investments, investors can increase their chances of recovering their losses.
"After nearly six years of ongoing issues with GPB Capital, it's clear that investors need to consider taking action to protect their interests," said Matthew Thibaut, a partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut. "Waiting passively for an uncertain outcome at an unknown time in the future is not in the best interest of most investors, as the statute of limitations continues to run on any claims they may have, and the assets of the firms involved in selling the GPB investments in some cases continues to diminish over time. We encourage investors to explore their legal options and take aggressive steps to recover their losses."
GPB Capital's story has not seemed to improve in any material way. Although some continue to hold out hope, the recent issues involving Jeffrey Lash, a former executive at GPB Capital, and alleged wire fraud charges has only added to the negative list of the firm's troubles.
To assist investors in navigating this complex situation, Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. offers a free "GPB Capital Investor’s Guide" and further has provided a toll-free hotline for investors who wish to receive a free consultation to help them better understand their options for recovering their investment losses. The law firm's attorneys specialize in pursuing claims against brokerage firms and financial advisors on behalf of investors nationwide, and they have a proven track record of success in helping investors maximize their recovery.
"If you purchased GPB investments and have realized or unrealized losses, it's crucial to consult with an attorney who specializes in investment fraud," said Matthew Thibaut, a partner at Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. "Our law firm has substantial experience in helping investors maximize the recovery of their losses, and we are committed to holding those responsible for the GPB Capital debacle accountable. We encourage investors to take advantage of our toll-free hotline and our free consultation to learn more about their legal options."
If you have experienced financial losses due to your investments in GPB Capital, the experienced securities arbitration and investment fraud attorneys at Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A. are here to help. Our dedicated legal team is committed to assisting investors like you in pursuing claims and recovering your hard-earned money.
