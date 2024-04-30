Watchers Wins SiGMA Startup Pitch Competition in Brazil, Showcasing Social Tools for iGaming and Content Platforms

Watchers at Sigma Pitch Competition

Watchers Saas took a top prize at SiGMA Brazil with social tools for iGaming & content platforms and claimed a plan to work closer with LatAm market.

BRAZIL, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Watchers Saas, a provider of social tools for iGaming and other content platforms, has been announced as the winner of the SiGMA Startup Pitch Competition in Brazil. The competition, which took place on 25 April, featured several innovative startups from the gaming industry, but Watchers stood out with their unique approach to integrating community chats, copy widgets, and other engagement tools to the platforms.

Watchers Saas was chosen by a panel of expert judges as the top startup among the participants, highlighting the company's potential to boost the iGaming landscape. The export jury was impressed by Watchers' ability to enhance user engagement and create a more interactive experience for players. By integrating their social tools, Watchers aims to bridge the gap between players and content platforms, ultimately creating a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen as the winner of the SiGMA Startup Pitch Competition in Brazil. It is an honour to be recognized for our innovative approach to enhancing the iGaming industry," said Adel Gaisin, CPO and Co-Founder of Watchers, who personally showcased the company in the competition. "We believe that our platform has the potential to revolutionise the way that gamers interact with each other and with the games they love. We are excited to see how our platform is embraced by the Latin American gaming community. Actually, the Latin American region is a main focus for our partnership this year. Because of that, we are thrilled to be awarded here even more."