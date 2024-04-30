Diagnostic Imaging Services Market is Booming! Fueled by Rise in Illnesses like Cancer & Heart Disease; says TNR, The Niche Research

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market was Worth US$ 598.2 Mn in 2023, Projected to Experience CAGR of 5.8% During 2024 – 2034

Wilmington, Delaware, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnostic imaging services are integral to modern healthcare, providing crucial tools for precise diagnosis, treatment planning, and monitoring of various medical conditions. Diagnostic imaging services market comprises of a wide array of imaging modalities, including X-ray, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and fluoroscopy.

The global diagnostic imaging services market growth is being driven owing to rising prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in imaging technology, increasing demand for early diagnosis, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. Currently, North America holds a significant share of the diagnostic imaging services market due to its advanced healthcare systems and high adoption rates of cutting-edge imaging technologies. However, the Asia Pacific region is emerging as a lucrative diagnostic imaging services market owing to rapid economic development, growing healthcare expenditure, and heightened patient awareness.

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Growth Drivers

Technological Advancements: Continuous innovation in diagnostic imaging technologies such as MRI, CT, and ultrasound drives market growth. Advancements such as higher resolution imaging, faster scan times, and the integration of artificial intelligence enhances diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and patient outcomes, stimulating demand for these services worldwide.

Increasing Demand for Preventive Healthcare: Growing awareness about the importance of early detection and preventive healthcare measures fuels the demand for diagnostic imaging services market. Screening programs for conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and osteoporosis encourage regular imaging examinations, driving diagnostic imaging services market expansion. Additionally, government initiatives, public health campaigns, and rising patient participation in health screenings further contribute to the growth of the global diagnostic imaging services market.

Based on the Service Type Segment, Which is the Fastest Growing Segment in the Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market During The Forecast Period?

The ultrasound segment in the service type is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the global market during the forecast period. Ultrasound imaging offers numerous advantages, including non-invasiveness, real-time imaging capabilities, portability, and absence of ionizing radiation, making it widely preferred for various medical applications. Additionally, technological advancements in ultrasound systems have led to improvements in image quality, resolution, and diagnostic accuracy, expanding its utility across different medical specialties such as obstetrics, gynecology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal imaging.

Moreover, the growing adoption of point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) in emergency medicine, critical care, and primary care settings further drives the demand for ultrasound services. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and expanding applications of ultrasound in disease diagnosis and treatment monitoring contribute to the rapid growth of the ultrasound segment in the diagnostic imaging services market.

Which Application Segment Dominates the Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market?

The neurology segment by application dominated the global diagnostic imaging services market in 2023. Neurological disorders such as stroke, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and brain tumors have been on the rise globally, driving the demand for diagnostic imaging services for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Additionally, advancements in imaging modalities like MRI and CT scans enable detailed visualization of the brain and spinal cord, facilitating the diagnosis of various neurological conditions.

Moreover, increasing awareness about the importance of early detection and management of neurological disorders, coupled with expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure, further contribute to the dominance of the neurology segment in the diagnostic imaging services market.

Based on Region Segment, Which Region had the Highest Share in the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market in 2023?

North America secured the highest share of ~42.45% in the diagnostic imaging services market in 2023, primarily due to a confluence of factors. The region boasts advanced healthcare infrastructure, including a high density of imaging facilities equipped with state-of-the-art technology. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and widespread health insurance coverage contribute to increased utilization of diagnostic imaging services.

In addition, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions drives the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures. North America also benefits from extensive research and development activities in medical imaging, fostering innovation and technological advancements in the field. Lastly, the region's strong regulatory framework and stringent quality standards ensure the delivery of high-quality diagnostic imaging services, further solidifying its position as a leader in the global diagnostic imaging services market.

Key Players: Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market:

Alliance Medical Inc

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Dignity Health Incorporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Global Diagnostics Corp.

Healthcare Imaging Services Pty Ltd

InHealth Group

Medica Group

Novant Health Group

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

RadNet, Inc

Sonic Healthcare Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Other Industry Participants

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segmentation



The global diagnostic imaging services market has been segmented as service type, application, end user which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)

X-ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

Others

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopaedics

Gastroenterology

Gynaecology

Urology

Paediatrics

Others

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2034)



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

