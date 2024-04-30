You:Flourish Unveils Revolutionary Wellness Platform, Transforming LGBTQ+ Access to Support and Care in Colorado and Beyond

Coloradans will be the first beneficiaries, gaining access to a directory of vetted and affirming mental health professionals, peer networking opportunities, and a wealth of wellness resources

DENVER, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You:Flourish , a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) digital wellness company, today announced that its much-anticipated wellness and behavioral health platform created specifically for the needs of the LGBTQ+ community is now live. The You:Flourish platform, which will be available to Colorado residents at no cost for the first year, is the first online tool specifically designed to connect the LGBTQ+ community with qualified, vetted, and affirming mental health providers, like-minded peers and a wellness hub of relevant resources based on critical social determinants of health.



Mental health support is severely lacking for members of the LGBTQ+ community due, in part, to fear of discrimination and cultural stigmas. In the recently released 2023 Colorado Health Access Survey , more than half (54%) of LGBTQ+ adults reported poor mental health compared to less than a third (27.8%) of their straight and cisgender peers.

LGBTQ+ individuals experience significantly more symptoms of depression and suicidal thoughts. For younger members of the community and BIPOC individuals, the situation is even more dire. According to the Human Rights Campaign , LGBTQ+ high schoolers of color in the U.S. are more likely to attempt suicide (27%) compared to white LGBTQ+ high schoolers (22%) and non-LGBTQ+ high schoolers (5%).

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, I understand first-hand the unique mental health challenges that many within the community are facing each day,” said Steven Haden (he/him), Founder of You:Flourish. “Understanding I wasn’t alone in my journey was a transformative moment for me, and I know it can be catalyzing for so many others. You:Flourish was purpose-built to provide a support network and to be a beacon of hope for the LGBTQ+ community.”

In a reflection of its community-centric ethos, You:Flourish partnered with several organizations to bring the platform to life. AppIt Ventures , a Denver-based, woman-owned software development company, built the digital platform; GLMA: Health Professionals Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality (previously known as the Gay & Lesbian Medical Association) provided the vetted provider directory; and Wisdo Health , a safe and welcoming online peer support community, was tapped to build and grow the peer support network.

Key features of the platform include:

Provider Directory: Access a directory of healthcare and mental health providers who have shown a dedicated commitment to delivering affirming care for LGBTQ+ individuals.

Wellness Support: Explore empowering, educational content, holistic wellness tools, coping strategies, and engaging video content to help LGBTQ+ individuals build healthy habits and reduce stress and anxiety.

Community and Connection: Find support via safe, online peer connection opportunities that help users build community with like minded individuals who understand their unique experiences. Wisdo provides users the ability to retain anonymity and moderates the experience to help ensure safety.



“You:Flourish is a prime example of using technology to do good,” said Amanda Moriuchi, CEO of AppIt Ventures. “We are connecting a community that has been marginalized and elevating their access to quality support — no matter where they are. All you need is access to the internet to get the support you need.”

Built by and for the LGBTQ+ community, the You:Flourish app is poised to become an essential tool in helping individuals to live a more fulfilling life by addressing significant barriers and gaps to care head on, while fostering a greater sense of belonging.

“For me, You:Flourish has been a game changer — not only have I been able to connect with others who can relate to my experiences, but the searchable provider directory is easy to use and I'm able to learn more about providers' experience with LGBTQ+ clients, like me,” said Liz Attaway (she/they), a You:Flourish beta-user. “I have been telling my community to check it out because it’s really been great for me.”

You can join You:Flourish for free at youflourish.app . For more information about You:Flourish and how the platform helps members of the LGBTQ+ community thrive, go to www.you-flourish.com .

About You:Flourish

You:Flourish is a digital wellness company based in Denver, Colorado. As a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) with a dual mission to save lives in the LGBTQ+ community and drive strong revenue for business growth and investors, You:Flourish offers a supportive and inclusive platform providing access to resources, counseling services, and a vibrant community. The platform’s innovative features empower individuals to prioritize their mental health and flourish in their daily lives. To learn more, visit you-flourish.com or connect with You:Flourish on Instagram .

Media Contact:

Communications Strategy Group

youflourish@wearecsg.com