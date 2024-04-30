DHSS issues health advisory regarding risks associated with consumption of hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoids

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has issued a vital health advisory concerning the potential risks associated with the consumption of hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoids. This advisory comes as a response to a recent increase in availability of products containing hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoids and the emerging concerns regarding the health effects of these substances, especially among youth.

These intoxicating compounds are currently untested in humans, unregulated and sold to the public without restriction. Until safety data is available for human consumption, Missourians are advised to avoid these products.

According to the advisory released by DHSS, hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoids, including but not limited to delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, and THC-P, have been found in various products available in the market. These cannabinoids, while derived from hemp, possess psychoactive properties similar to delta-9 THC found in marijuana, and their consumption can result in impairment and adverse health effects.

Currently, a wide variety of foods, beverages, purported dietary supplements, and other commodities containing hemp-derived compounds, both intoxicating and non-intoxicating, are available online and in traditional brick-and-mortar establishments in Missouri. These products are marketed progressively and assertively in eye-catching ways to attract public consumption, particularly that of young consumers.

Consumption of hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoids puts individuals at risk for poisoning, unintended intoxication, contaminants and byproduct effects on the body, impaired driving and more.

“It is highly concerning how accessible these products are to the public, especially our youth,” said Paula F. Nickelson, director of DHSS. “There is no way for consumers to know exactly what is in the product they are consuming and just how intoxicating it may be.”

Missouri consumers are urged to only purchase cannabis-infused products from state-licensed dispensaries. These regulated facilities adhere to strict quality control measures and provide transparent information about the contents and potential risks associated with their products.

If a product is sold outside of a Missouri-regulated cannabis dispensary, product labels should be checked when possible to identify and avoid the following product ingredients, which are hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoids: Delta-8 THC, Delta-6 THC, Delta-10 THC, Delta-11 THC, THC-A, THC-O, THC-P, THC-V, THC-JD, PHC, HHC, HHC-P and HXC. However, it is important to note there is no regulatory authority verifying these product labels are accurate.

View the DHSS health advisory.

View the DHSS white paper.