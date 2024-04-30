Submit Release
Keynote speech: Lucy Powell MP, Shadow Leader of the Commons

The Institute for Government is delighted to welcome Lucy Powell, the Shadow Leader of the Commons, to give a keynote speech on how a Labour government would approach parliament, the legislative process, and the role of MPs. 

With Westminster hit by a series of scandals in recent years, what can be done to restore Parliament's image? How can the legislative process be improved? And how would Labour, if elected, approach the way that MPs work in Parliament?

Following her speech, Lucy Powell will be in conversation with IfG director Hannah White. She will then take part in an audience Q&A

