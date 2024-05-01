City of Amarillo, TX Enhances Asset Management for Water Utilities Department with OpenGov
The software's ability to serve as a single source of truth for asset history and condition is expected to enhance operational transparency and accountability.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing challenges with reactive maintenance and a lack of asset tracking, the Water Utilities Department at the City of Amarillo needed a robust solution to make its processes more efficient. The City chose to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Located in the Texas Panhandle, Amarillo was looking to build one source of truth for the condition and history of its water treatment assets. In the search, City leaders sought a solution that could move them towards proactive maintenance to save time and money on asset management. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov distinguished itself with its mobile application capabilities and its promise of transforming reactive maintenance cycles into proactive asset management.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, Amarillo can anticipate a significant shift towards efficient, data-driven asset management. The software's ability to serve as a single source of truth for asset history and condition is expected to enhance operational transparency and accountability. Furthermore, the move to a more proactive maintenance strategy is projected to save the City time and resources, allowing for better service delivery and improved staff retention through more streamlined workflows.
The City of Amarillo joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
