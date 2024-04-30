Canon Virginia, Inc. to Exhibit at NPE2024, The Plastics Show

Newport News, VA., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) will be exhibiting at NPE2024: The Plastics Show, the global platform for innovation in plastics, May 6-10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, in the West Hall booth #W4843. In addition to mold making and manufacturing services, CVI plans to showcase the Canon Inc. industrial imaging platform, Vision Edition, for show attendees, CVI will also be presenting with Japan Steel Works America, Inc. (JSW), a CVI reseller, to demonstrate the newest iteration of the Shuttle Mold System from CVI.

“We have genuinely missed the opportunity to attend NPE for the past 6 years,” said Masato Mori, senior vice president, Business Operations, Admin, and Planning Divisions, “and are excited to show some of our newest products and technologies with the plastics industry. We have adjusted our strategy and approach this year and want to focus on specific products and services and highlight the value of the Shuttle Mold System. We will be doing a hybrid exhibition where we will showcase our new Vision Edition technology in our CVI booth and will demonstrate our newest rendition of the Shuttle Mold System with Japan Steel Works America, Inc. We will also share more about our automation, engineering, materials, recycling, and technical support expertise."

Canon Shuttle Mold System

CVI will demonstrate the Shuttle Mold System in the JSW booth, #W1561, and will discuss potential efficiency and productivity applications with attendees. The Shuttle Mold System will produce sample parts on a JSW J350AD-S-890H, a 350-ton all electric injection molding machine, running two separate molds in a single cycle.[AT1] [NHS2] Once the first mold is filled and packed, it shuttles to the outside of the molding machine platen area for cooling; simultaneously, a second mold is shuttled in to mold a second part. This process can help create efficiency by capitalizing on the cooling time outside the machine while keeping the machine working to make another part. By using the Shuttle Mold System, numerous potentially cost-saving solutions may be achieved, including more efficient use of floor space or innovative over-molding or multilayer molding processes. Compatible parts with a cycle time of 40 seconds or greater are ideal for this system.

The Shuttle Mold System (initially called Multi-Mold) is an internally developed production innovation first exhibited at NPE2018 to showcase Canon's manufacturing expertise. Since then, the product has been commercialized, and several developments have been applied to the system to reduce the footprint and increase benefits to the end-user. Depending on the customer's needs, three models are currently available. The system highlights CVI’s knowledge of mold making, molding, production innovation, and product development. The molds that will be used in the Shuttle Mold System demonstration were built by Canon affiliate Canon Mold, Co. and feature Canon's proprietary high-precision laser etching technology. Canon imaging technology will also be on display. More information and videos on the Shuttle Mold System are available at cvi.canon.com/shuttlemold.

In addition to booth demonstration, CVI will give a presentation on the Shuttle Mold System at the NPE2024 Innovation Stage on May 8, 2024, from 1-1:30 PM for those attending the show. The session, Overcoming Long Cooling Times and Changeover Downtime in Injection Molding, will be presented by Wayne Daniel of Canon Virginia, Inc.

Session topics will include:

New ways to address long part cooling times to potentially increase production

Continue molding during mold set up; seamlessly beginning a new process to help decrease or eliminate changeover time

Explore other potential applications for the Shuttle Mold System

Additional information about the session can be found on the NPE2024 website.





Industrial Imaging Solutions and Mold Making Services

The CVI booth (#W4843) will feature Canon's Vision Edition System and highlight CVI’s mold making services. There has been a growing need for automation in the manufacturing industry because of labor shortages and costs. To help address these needs, Canon is promoting visualization of production sites using imaging such as network cameras, industrial cameras, and the image processing software "Vision Edition" under the Canon Industrial Imaging Platform. The new Vision Edition v 2.0 enables a more flexible and simple system to be built by improving image processing performance, greatly expanding the range of camera devices that can be connected, including network cameras, and strengthening the linkage with various external devices and software. Taking advantage of these improved functions, Canon is providing solutions that utilize images in the manufacturing industry and in a wide range of industries, including distribution and retail.

Application Examples:

Multiple Points Inspection – Canon's Pan Tilt Zoom camera can zoom and rotate horizontally and vertically, which means, unlike traditional machine vision, one camera can monitor multiple points, potentially saving cost and time by avoiding numerous installations and reducing equipment maintenance.

Flexible / Large Area Monitoring - Monitoring large areas with traditional machine visions can be difficult. As Canon's Pan Tilt Zoom camera can remote zoom and rotate horizontally and vertically, large areas can be captured without manual relocations. This solution can monitor a warehouse full of boxes with barcodes easily.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling, and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center, providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services include injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing, and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit https://www.cvi.canon.com/manufacturing-services/.

