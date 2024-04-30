QuisLex Incorporates ContractPodAi’s Leah Generative AI Platform into Its Workflows

Adding Leah to QuisLex’s latest AI offering reinforces company’s commitment to leveraging an industry-leading AI technology for improved service delivery

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announced today its expanded partnership with ContractPodAi, a leading and innovative provider of solutions for legal generative AI and contract life cycle management. QuisLex has chosen ContractPodAi’s Leah generative artificial intelligence legal platform to use across its service offerings, including contract life cycle management, mergers and acquisitions and compliance.



QuisLex service specialists are skilled not only in their respective areas of expertise, but at leveraging industry-leading technologies to improve workflows and optimize outcomes for their clients. Company experts are well-versed at utilizing AI for clients by delivering the appropriate workflow, design, training and quality controls so that solutions like Leah are not just installed but implemented with processes to ensure they achieve results. QuisLex will take advantage of Leah to embed generative AI into various legal workstreams employed on behalf of its clients. The QuisLex team will be further empowering clients to drive operational excellence by delivering faster time to value through Leah’s low barrier to entry and simple user experience.

“ContractPodAi has proven itself to be a trusted partner to us and our clients for more than a year, so we are excited to expand our relationship to include its state-of-the-art generative AI legal platform, Leah, which promises to be a game-changer in the future of legal AI-powered productivity,” shares QuisLex CEO Ram Vasudevan. “While our service delivery model has always emphasized the expertise of our exceptional people, we rely on the industry’s leading technology to deliver results. Leah is a unique tool with impressive capabilities that we’re excited to be utilizing to further improve workflows for our clients and increase their efficiencies and outcomes.”

“We’re excited to see QuisLex harness the power of Leah, marking a significant leap forward in how AI can empower legal teams to achieve more with less, setting new benchmarks in the industry,” says Anurag Malik, president and CTO at ContractPodAi. “Our partnership with QuisLex is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging innovative technologies like Leah to elevate the standards of legal service delivery across the board and reimagine legal as we know it.”

In addition, for clients licensing Leah directly from ContractPodAi, QuisLex will assist with the implementation to correctly install, train and regularly audit the platform to ensure its optimal use.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider and the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

About ContractPodAi

Recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in 2021, 2022, and 2023, ContractPodAi is lawyer-led and AI-powered. The company revolutionizes the way legal teams, law firms and individual authors analyze and manage documents on an unprecedented scale.

Leah, ContractPodAi’s legal generative AI offering, delivers secure, enterprise-ready innovation to accelerate growth and ensure measurable ROI for any legal scenario. Going beyond mere task automation, Leah redefines legal processes, empowering strategic thinking and offering real-time, precedence-based analysis. This is more than legal tech; it’s Legal Reimagined™. Headquartered in London, ContractPodAi® empowers teams across the world – in New York, Glasgow, San Francisco, Toronto, Sydney, Mumbai, Pune and more. Follow ContractPodAi on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn to stay in the loop on the latest news.

