Supreme Court statement on passing of retired Justice Fred Six

TOPEKA—Speaking on behalf of the Kansas Supreme Court, Chief Justice Marla Luckert issued the following statement on the April 27 passing of retired Justice Fred Six.

“Justice Six was a dedicated public servant of the highest order. As a justice, he will be remembered for his brilliant legal mind, his principled decision-making, his clear writing, and his courtesy, respect, and fairness to all. As a person, he was kind, insatiably curious, genuinely caring, and famous for his bowties. He lived a deep and rich life of service, friendship, learning, and family, and is held in the highest professional and personal esteem by his colleagues and friends. Our hearts are with his family who have lost him and his beloved wife within a span of 10 days.”

Six served on the Supreme Court from September 1, 1988, to January 13, 2003. Before that, he served as a judge on the Kansas Court of Appeals for just over a year.