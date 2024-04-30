IRS seeking applications for Tax Counseling for the Elderly and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program grants

IR-2024-126, April 30, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service is accepting applications for the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grants, which allows eligible organizations to apply for annual funding to provide free federal tax return preparation assistance for up to three years.

Grants.gov is accepting applications from May 1, 2024, through May 31, 2024, for the TCE and VITA grant opportunities. The application packages and guidelines below are available on IRS.gov. In 2024, the IRS awarded 45 TCE grantees $11 million and 300 VITA grantees $40 million. Last year, grant recipients from the two programs helped taxpayers file more than 2.1 million tax returns nationwide.

The IRS established the TCE program in 1978 to provide tax counseling and return preparation to persons that are generally 60 years of age or older. The IRS delivers training and technical assistance to senior communities across the nation. For more information visit the IRS VITA and TCE grants webpage on IRS.gov.

The VITA grant program was established in 2007 to supplement the VITA program created in 1969. VITA provides free tax filing help to underserved communities. The grant program enables VITA to extend services to underserved populations in the hardest-to-reach urban and non-urban areas to increase the ability of targeted taxpayers to file returns electronically, to enhance training of volunteers and to improve the accuracy rate of returns prepared at VITA sites. For more information visit the IRS VITA and TCE grants webpage on IRS.gov.