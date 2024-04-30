Hunters Point NSY, Understanding Climate Change Assessment - April 2024

Understanding the Hunters Point Naval Shipyard Climate Impact Assessment. This is an overview of Navy actions and projections for the impact of climate change at the former shipyard. The Navy recognizes that climate change poses challenges and risks that could potentially impact cleanup efforts and remedies, the community, and ecosystems. At Hunters Point Naval Shipyard (HPNS), the Navy is cleaning up historical releases as a result of past shipyard activities. Click this link to download the complete document.