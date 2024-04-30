New York Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Better Estrogen Health Foundation
— TJ Hills
T.J Hills says that it was her own breast cancer diagnosis that sparked her to become a best-selling author, Motivational Speaker, and now Founder of the Better Estrogen Health Foundation, which launched in March 2024. Sex, Drugs, Babies and Breast Cancer: Health Benefits of Estrogen Gene Testing: Hills, T.J.: 9798985010008: Amazon.com: Books
“One thing breast cancer taught me was not to be afraid to try anything new,” says Hills.
Hills says her new Foundation is a unique approach to breast cancer prevention as it advocates genetic nutrition as an empowering health tool for all women and a breast cancer prevention tool for those at higher risk.
“One in ten breast cancers is linked directly to estrogen health,” says Hills. “Because estrogen stimulates hormone receptor-positive breast cancers to grow, it’s imperative that we talk about ways to lower the estrogen level and help slow cancer cells from growing and help prevent cancer from returning.”
Unfortunately, Hills says most women do not know anything about their own estrogen health.
According to a report published May 17 in Nature, Harvard Medical School researchers have identified the original molecular trigger that initiates a cascade culminating in breast tumor development in a subset of breast cancers that are driven by estrogen. Estrogen a more powerful breast cancer culprit than we realized — Harvard Gazette
Cami Grasher, Board-Certified Holistic Health Practitioner is also an advocate of Estrogen genetic health and uses these preventative tools in her practice in Arlington, Texas. “What Better Estrogen Health aims to accomplish is prevention. Through education and understanding what your body does with estrogen and other hormones, it can allow you to address any areas of genetic concern or weakness. This is essential for the prevention of disease whether it be Breast cancer, a reoccurrence or any other debilitating disease.”
Hills is so passionate about her new Foundation because through genetic testing, estrogen health can be determined to be healthy or unhealthy. “I call it the three “E’s” to fighting cancer. You must be educated, empowered, and energized to fight this insidious disease.”
The Mamaroneck, New York resident spreads her message of perseverance, resilience, and empowerment at corporate events, medical conferences, and women’s groups. She has spoken on national television, radio outlets, and podcasts.
Besides knowing your estrogen health, Hills also encourages women to listen to their bodies. At the time of her diagnosis in 2009, Hills was working on Wall Street advising the largest institutional investors and Hedge Funds. She was also a wife and mother of three young boys. “I was a Type A personality who also put my own health last which is something most moms do. I hope my message resonates with women to put their health at the top of the list.”
