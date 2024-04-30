Willo Products Announces Successful Settlement of Patent Litigation

Agreement demonstrates strong stance for intellectual property protection

DECATUR, Ala., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willo Products Company LLC, the trusted leader in the design, engineering, and sale of innovative detention locking systems, announced the company has reached a settlement in its patent infringement litigation with Habersham Metals, Inc. This agreement underscores Willo’s unwavering commitment to protect its intellectual property rights.



The patent infringement dispute centered around Habersham Metal’s alleged infringement of Willo’s patented locking system. The Willo Wedge™ locking system is a state-of-the-art solution designed to enhance safety and security in correctional facilities, incorporating innovative features to prevent tampering and unauthorized access.

“While we respect healthy competition in the market, we will aggressively enforce our intellectual property rights,” said Dave Wood, President and CEO at Willo. “The technology of our patented locking system is the result of years of research, engineering, and innovation, and we are committed to protecting our investment for this groundbreaking technology.”

Details of the settlement between the companies are confidential, but Willo remains steadfast in its pursuit of protecting its intellectual property.

For more information about Willo and its industry-leading swinging door locking systems, visit www.willoproducts.com.

About Willo Products Company: ​Founded in​ 1945, ​Willo Products​ provides innovative, high-quality, engineered solutions and services for the detention industry that improve the security and safety environment within correctional facilities, protecting the lives of the residents and staff. Today, Willo Products’ locking devices, hollow metal products, and other detention equipment are used in more than 1,500 correctional facilities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and various countries. The company provides new locking device upgrades and retrofits, replacement control panels, and The Willo Wedge, the industry’s only patented locking system, to State, County, and Municipal facilities. Willo also provides replacement parts, service, and preventative maintenance solutions.

