National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month Empowers Individuals and Communities

AAFA celebrates 40th year of designating May to raise awareness and save lives

Washington, DC, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 1984, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) has designated May as National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. This year, AAFA is focusing on empowering individuals and communities by providing resources, education, and opportunities for advocacy.

“On behalf of the more than 100 million people in the U.S. with asthma and/or allergies, we want to focus attention this month on ways to improve health and quality of life,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA. “We’ll be spending the month of May sharing practical tips for managing asthma and allergies as well as offering policy solutions to public health challenges. We encourage people with asthma and allergies, their friends, and their families to join us. Together we can raise awareness and make a difference for our community.”

AAFA’s work includes asthma education, research on asthma and allergies, and advocacy on behalf of people with asthma and/or allergies. Throughout May, AAFA will present focused themes that raise awareness of asthma and allergies. These include:

May 7: World Asthma Day - This year’s theme is Asthma Education Empowers. AAFA will co-host a Congressional briefing on the CDC’s National Asthma Control Program (NACP) to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The NACP funds asthma education in 25 state, territorial, and municipal health departments.

- This year’s theme is Asthma Education Empowers. AAFA will co-host a Congressional briefing on the CDC’s National Asthma Control Program (NACP) to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The NACP funds asthma education in 25 state, territorial, and municipal health departments. May 6-10 : Air Quality and Asthma Awareness Week - The climate crisis is urgent and AAFA’s Allergy Capitals Report makes clear the negative impacts of climate change on public health. Air pollution contributes to worsening air quality and increased pollen production, both of which trigger asthma.

- The climate crisis is urgent and AAFA’s Allergy Capitals Report makes clear the negative impacts of climate change on public health. Air pollution contributes to worsening air quality and increased pollen production, both of which trigger asthma. May 12-18: Food Allergy Awareness Week - Visit the Kids with Food Allergies website for fact sheets, images, and activities, including an Ask the Allergist webinar to learn about food allergy basics and treatments.

- Visit the Kids with Food Allergies website for fact sheets, images, and activities, including an Ask the Allergist webinar to learn about food allergy basics and treatments. May 19-25: Type 2 Inflammation Week and Eosinophil Awareness Week - Learn about Type 2 inflammation, a chronic immune response that drives asthma, atopic dermatitis, food allergies, nasal polyps, and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

- Learn about Type 2 inflammation, a chronic immune response that drives asthma, atopic dermatitis, food allergies, nasal polyps, and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). May 24: Remembrance Day – a day to honor family members and loved ones who’ve died from asthma or anaphylaxis.

a day to honor family members and loved ones who’ve died from asthma or anaphylaxis. May 26-31: Advocacy Week – We'll be sharing concrete actions you can take to impact public policy and public health, including building on the momentum from our successful advocacy to lower the cost of asthma inhalers.

For more information, including a full calendar of events, fact sheets, infographics, and more: aafa.org/awareness.

“People interested in engaging in Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month should stay tuned to our website (aafa.org/awareness) and our social media channels to find ways to get involved throughout the month,” said Melanie Carver, chief mission officer at AAFA. “With a focus on empowerment, we’ll offer a variety of ways individuals and communities can make a difference.”

About AAFA

Founded in 1953, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to saving lives and reducing the burden of disease for people with asthma, allergies, and related conditions through research, education, advocacy, and support. AAFA offers extensive support for individuals and families affected by asthma and allergic diseases, such as food allergies and atopic dermatitis (eczema). Through its online patient support communities, network of regional chapters, and collaborations with community-based groups, AAFA empowers patients and their families by providing practical, evidence-based information and community programs and services. AAFA is the only asthma and allergy patient advocacy group that is certified to meet the standards of excellence set by the National Health Council. For more information, visit: aafa.org and kidswithfoodallergies.org

