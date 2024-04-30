DTX Exchange Introduces 1000X Leverage, BDAG Surpasses 15,000 TPS, and Solana Network Troubles Continue

New York, NY, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin (BTC) is back trading above $66,000, and bullish sentiment reigns supreme. Expect a colossal rally when Bitcoin (BTC) makes a new ATH, and the race is on to find oversized returns in the altcoin market. DTX Exchange (DTX) introduces 1,000X leverage, BlockDAG (BDAG) surpasses 15,000 TPS, and Solana (SOL) network troubles continue.







While bogged down with Solana problems, investors are rotating into new projects, and consistently cycle, new launches have always outperformed old coins massively. This cycle will be no exception, and $DTX and $BDAG are primed to explode.



DTX Exchange (DTX) Introduces 1,000X Leverage



DTX Exchange (DTX) has garnered massive attention, and this presale is flagging every indicator it wants to post a dramatic rally post-launch. Price predictions already forecast a 25X rally for early buyers, and this hybrid platform is a trading hub built by traders for traders.



It brings a host of new tradable assets to DeFi, including traditional equities, forex, contracts-for-differences (CFDs), and hundreds of altcoins. It powers high-octane leverage, and traders enjoy optimal price execution thanks to its Distributed Liquidity Pools that aggregate liquidity from across DeFi.



Trading on DTX Exchange delivers the performance of a centralized exchange thanks to its on-chain order book but with all the custody benefits of a decentralized platform. Anyone can trade on the DTX Exchange from anywhere in the world. With more than 120,000 financial instruments and trading volume skyrocketing in the bull market, this presale has rapidly become one of the top cryptos to buy now.



BlockDAG (BDAG) Surpasses 15,000 TPS



BlockDAG (BDAG) is a new layer one blending speed and security. Based on the original Bitcoin (BTC) network and the slightly newer Kaspa (KAS) network, BlockDAG (BDAG) takes the classic Proof of Work consensus mechanism but alters it so that anybody can help secure the network from a mobile device.



All miners, users contributing to the network using their mobiles, earn BlockDAG (BDAG) tokens and the network has eclipsed speeds of 15,000 transactions per second. Another presale primed to explode, BlockDAG (BDAG) is another leading crypto to buy this cycle.



Solana (SOL) Network Still Facing Problems



Solana's (SOL) problems persist, and this network cannot catch a break. What is causing Solana's problems? An influx of low-quality transactions on the network. The greatest strength of Solana (SOL) is its high speed and low transaction cost, but bots are spamming the network with requests. Whereas on other layer ones, gas fees make this behavior too expensive, the low gas fees have caused Solana problems.



While the network performs sub-optimally, analysts forecast the native Solana (SOL) token to slow down and believe that investors would be better off allocating to exciting up-and-coming presales like $DTX and $BDAG.



Is DTX Exchange the Future of On-Chain Trading?



Introducing a new range of assets and 1,000X leverage as the bull market commences is an incredible value proposition. DTX Exchange benefits from DeFi’s growing strength and liquidity, and this trading hub has everything it needs to become a dominant player this cycle. Could it become a blue chip before the end of 2024?



DTX is currently in its first presale stage. To learn more about DTX, visit the DTX presale website or join the DTX community.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

