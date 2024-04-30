Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,268 in the last 365 days.

The Victory Bancorp Welcomes Kenneth Lawrence to its Board of Directors

Kenneth Lawrence

LIMERICK, Pa., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is pleased to announce that Kenneth Lawrence, a seasoned leader with a rich background in public service and corporate affairs, has joined its board of directors. Lawrence has been appointed as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Southeastern Pennsylvania at Highmark Blue Shield. With an illustrious career spanning both public and private sectors, Lawrence brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to community engagement to his new role.

Beginning his career serving as a member of a congressional staff in the US House of Representatives, Lawrence quickly established himself as a capable and dedicated public servant. He later transitioned to roles at Merck & Co., Inc. and founded Public Affairs Strategies, where he honed his skills in corporate affairs and strategic communication.

In 2008, Lawrence joined Temple University, where he held several key positions including Senior Vice President and Vice President. During his tenure, he demonstrated unwavering dedication to fostering community development and engagement, contributing significantly to various organizations such as SEPTA, PIDC, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Victory Bancorp eagerly welcomes Kenneth Lawrence to its board of Directors and anticipates his valuable input in guiding the company’s future direction.

Joseph Major, Chairman of the Board and Bank Leader stated, “I'm pleased to announce Kenneth Lawrence as our latest addition to the board. With his extensive leadership experience and expertise, Kenneth is poised to make significant contributions to our company's strategic direction.”

Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (https://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its three offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania. Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

Contact:
Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
484-791-3407

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1622b57-9f0c-40c3-97a8-f7fc329c4f4d


Primary Logo

Kenneth Lawrence

Kenneth Lawrence

You just read:

The Victory Bancorp Welcomes Kenneth Lawrence to its Board of Directors

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more