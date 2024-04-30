Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Four Law Enforcement Officers Killed in Charlotte

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset on Friday, May 3 in honor of the four officers killed in the line of duty Monday in Charlotte. The officers were members of a collaborative U.S. Marshals task force of local, state and federal law enforcement officers.

Samuel "Sam" Poloche and William "Alden" Elliott were both 14-year veterans of the NC Department of Adult Correction who served in the Special Operations and Intelligence Unit. Poloche joined the unit in 2013, Elliott in 2016 after each served several years as probation/parole officers.

Officer Joshua Eyer was a six year veteran of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. A Deputy U.S. Marshal, who has not yet been publicly named, was the fourth officer killed.

Statement from Governor Cooper

"Yesterday, North Carolina and our country lost four heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty working to protect our communities. Our prayers are with their friends and families as they navigate this difficult time and we remember and honor the lives of these law enforcement officers."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.