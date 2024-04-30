Premier Alan Winde provides update on efforts by Western Cape Government to make province energy resilient, 2 May

Since the implementation of the Western Cape Government’s (WCG) Energy Resilience programme, in September 2022, there has been significant progress made in reducing the province’s dependence on Eskom power generation. Recent data estimates that 835MW of solar PV has already been installed in the Western Cape, with 2 000 MWs already in the market, and more in development, the province is well on its way to meeting its target of generating 5 700 MW of energy by 2035.

Premier Alan Winde will on Thursday, 2 May, give an update on the progress made in the various interventions the WCG is implementing to reduce reliance on the national power utility for its energy needs and to diversify power generation. This includes interventions such as the Provincial Integrated Resource Plan and Load Shedding Relief Programme.

