Employment Hub Proposed for Northern Suburbs

Release date: 29/04/24

An industrial hub could be created in Adelaide’s outer northern suburbs with a proposal to rezone underutilised farming land into an employment zone.

The Minister for Planning has initiated three separate code amendments for neighbouring parcels of land at Waterloo Corner.

63.5 hectares of land at Mill Road, Waterloo Corner

30 hectares of land at Mumford Road, Waterloo Corner

27 hectares of land at 28-58 Mumford Road, Waterloo Corner

The three areas, totalling 120.5 hectares are in two council areas, the City of Playford and the City of Salisbury.

It’s proposed to rezone all three parcels of land to Strategic Employment Zone from Rural Zones.

The affected areas are not within the Environment and Food Protection Area and would transform the flat farming land into an employment zone to facilitate an industrial hub.

The existing farming land’s productivity is limited due it’s relatively small size, fragmented ownership and existing road network.

The area at Waterloo Corner is well positioned to facilitate an increase in traffic associated with future employment activities. It is already supported by an existing road network and is within close proximity to Port Wakefield Road and the Northern Connector.

The Greater Adelaide Regional Plan has identified the area as being a key employment precinct.

The rezoning would increase the supply of employment land within the Inner North region, which has the second lowest amount of vacant, zoned employment land in the Greater Adelaide region, behind Inner Metro.

The proposed employment hub would complement several active and adopted code amendments for residential land in Adelaide’s northern suburbs. This includes Freeling, Virginia, Hillier Park and Nuriootpa plus the two land releases at Dry Creek and Concordia.

The rezoning proposal includes further investigations to identify infrastructure upgrades required to service the site before being released for public consultation.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

This area has the potential to create an economic hub to support the housing boom in Adelaide’s northern suburbs.

The proposals look at transforming underutilised blocks of land to increase employment opportunities and facilitate further investment in our state.

The neighbouring parcels of land in this area have excellent access to freight corridors and will serve an existing concentration of traditional, high-intensity industries.

By assessing these three code amendments together, we are improving efficiency within the department and increasing transparency for the community, so they can assess the proposals both individually and as a whole.