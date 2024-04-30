Tougher penalties proposed for animal cruelty

Release date: 28/04/24

People who mistreat animals face tougher penalties including fines of up to $250,000 or 10 years jail as part of the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to strengthen the Animal Welfare Act.

Penalties would significantly increase on the current $50,000 maximum fine or four years in jail for the aggravated ill-treatment of an animal.

Corporations found guilty of mistreating animals would risk fines of up to $1 million as part of reforms to the Act, which was last updated in 2008.

The proposed changes, released for community consultation tomorrow, also include a new ‘duty of care’ provision that requires owners to provide animals with a minimum level of care, such as adequate food and water.

This provision aims to create opportunities for authorities to address neglect prior to an animal being harmed.

While recreational and commercial fishing remain unaffected by the changes, South Australia would recognise fish as animals under the Act, joining most other states. This is designed to stop deliberate cruelty like cutting the fins off live sharks.

There are also changes to recognise interstate animal cruelty bans so offenders can’t just move to SA and, for example, set up a breeding kennel.

The reforms deliver on the Government’s election commitment to review the Animal Welfare Act to reflect changing community expectations around animal protections.

Other proposed changes to the Act include:

recognising that animals experience pain and fear

recognising that animals experience pain and fear Improving regulation, oversight and transparency of animal research

Updating the governance and role of the Animal Welfare Advisory Committee

More than 1000 people helped inform the proposed reforms via community consultation undertaken in 2023.

People can now have their say on the proposed changes to the Act via YourSAy at: https://yoursay.sa.gov.au/animal-welfare-draft-bill.

Submissions close Sunday, 19 May 2024. The final Bill will be tabled in parliament later this year.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close Susan Close

Most people show great care towards animals, but those who deliberately mistreat them deserve to face serious consequences.

Tougher penalties, along with other reforms to the Animal Welfare Act, will play an important role in reducing incidents of animal cruelty.

These reforms are part of the Malinauskas Government’s commitment to ensure the laws governing the treatment of animals match community expectations.

I encourage people to have their say on the final amendments so that we can work together to protect animals across South Australia.

Attributable to Marcus Gehrig, CEO, RSPCA SA

As the only organisation empowered to enforce the Animal Welfare Act, RSPCA is encouraged by this important review and we look forward to reading the draft.

We understand that many of the recommendations RSPCA had in its submission have been incorporated.

We anticipate that under the new Act, our Inspectors will have authority to take early suffer harm.

We encourage all South Australians who share our passion for animal welfare to take the time to read this draft and have their say on these vital legal reforms.