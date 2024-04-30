Food Safety Testing Market to Hits $37.5 Billion: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Food Safety Testing Market 2021-2031

Incorporation of new technology as well as innovative food safety testing method is likely to promote sustainability and result in the market growth in the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Food Safety Testing Market by Technology (Agar Culturing, PCR-based Assay, Immunoassay-based, Others), by Food Tested (Meat and Meat Product, Dairy and Dairy Product, Cereals, Grains, and Pulses, Processed Food, Others), by Type (Pathogen, Genetically Modified Organism (GMO), Chemical and Toxin, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global food safety testing industry was valued at $18.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $37.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The growing population, rise in disposable income of consumers, rise in incidence of food frauds, the growing economically motivated adulteration (EMA) owing to high competition, and enhanced food safety testing drive the food safety testing market growth. However, a lack of necessary infrastructure for food safety control in the developing or poor nations, and a lack of communication between players in food safety testing market and their clients hinders the global market growth. On the other hand, introduction of new and cutting-edge techniques in food safety testing and various regulations on food safety, particularly in the developed economies will present new growth opportunities for the global food safety testing market in the coming years.

The pathogen segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the pathogen segment contributed to the largest share of two-fifths of the global food safety testing market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Different kinds of pathogens, including viruses, bacterial strains, fungi, or parasites can make their host sick. In order to ensure customer safety, pathogen testing is regularly carried out throughout the production process, from raw materials through end product screening. However, the chemical and toxin segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2031. Bacterial toxins or specific plant toxins, like the pyrrolizidine alkaloids found in honey, milk, or eggs are examples of poisons in food. In order to cover the broad polarity range of potential organic chemical pollutants, modern food contaminant testing laboratories use both GC-MS and LC-MS.

North America to dominate the market by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global food safety testing market and is likely to dominate in terms of revenue in 2031. This is due to the prevalence of public health burden of foodborne illnesses in the state of Mississippi (MS). The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in disposable income of consumers and the high demand for effective food safety testing. The prevalence of improper usage of pesticide in developing countries such as India and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the food safety testing market.

Leading Market Players

➡️Intertek Group Plc

➡️SGS SA

➡️TUV SUD AG

➡️ALS Limited

➡️Bio-Rad Laboratories

➡️AsureQuality Ltd.

➡️Eurofins Scientific

➡️Bureau Veritas SA

➡️Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

➡️DNV AS

Key findings of the study

➥ On the basis of technology, the PCR-based assay segment is estimated to witness a significant growth in the food safety testing market analysis, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

➥On the basis of food-tested, the processed food segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

➥On the basis of type, pathogen segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

➥On the basis of region, North America was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a major share of the food safety testing industry.

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com