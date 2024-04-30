DEADLINE TODAY: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Ventyx” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VTYX ) for violations of the federal securities laws.



Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Offering Documents in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or about October 21, 2021 and/or between October 21, 2021 through November 6, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 30, 2024.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The lead clinical product candidate developed by Ventyx, VTX958, was less effective in the treatment of psoriasis than it portrayed to investors. The Company overstated the commercial prospects of VTX958. The Company misrepresented its ability to develop and commercialize drug candidates. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ventyx, investors suffered damages.

