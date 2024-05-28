West Virginian native with a twenty-year career in criminal justice set to release debut crime thriller novel

This is a novel for true crime lovers with inquisitive minds, but it’s also equally for those who love their small towns in West Virginia.” — Jessica Thompson

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allegheny local Jessica Thompson is set to release her debut novel, “Silent Cry,” a heart-pounding crime thriller set in her very own hometown of Seneca Rocks. While the story is completely fictional, the sleepy, close-knit setting that Thompson knows so well is the perfect backdrop for this story about an unexpected serial killer and how it impacts the community.

The first victim of the killer, in the inciting incident of the novel, is described as one of the town’s “golden girls,” leaving everyone shocked when she turns up a perfectly-poised corpse. Residents of small towns know well that all it takes is something small to turn polite society upside down, and in the case of “Silent Cry,” the serial murders aren’t very small at all.

“Silent Cry” primarily follows a Seneca Rocks detective who is set on a path of discovering the explosive secrets buried by the town as she investigates the killer. Her dogged pursuit of the truth is naturally motivated by the town’s love for their “golden girl” and their sheer disbelief in seeing her gone.

While the story is Detective Raelynn Bailey’s, it’s also a story that belongs to Seneca Rocks and West Virginia as a whole. Jessica Thompson spent her entire adolescence in this classic small town before leaving to pursue a career in criminal justice, which she did successfully for twenty years. Thompson’s debut is clearly informed by her career as well as her experience growing up in West Virginia. “Of course, this is a novel for true crime lovers with inquisitive minds, but it’s also equally for those who love their small towns in West Virginia,” Thompson shares. “Writing ‘Silent Cry’ felt like compiling all of these stories—some from my work and some from my lived experiences—and distilling them into one, cohesive story.”

Perfect for fans of Riley Sager or Celeste Ng, Jessica Thompson’s step into the world of thrilling reads is a memorable one. The backdrop of “Silent Cry” is just part of what makes it such a vivid, enthralling read about the death of a seemingly innocent young woman and how far one may have to go to see her avenged.

“Silent Cry” is available on BallastBooks.com and everywhere books are sold. Ballast Books is a premier hybrid publisher, providing quality author support from editing to marketing.