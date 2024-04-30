MDC offering free Pond to Plate fish cleaning class May 14 at Lee’s Summit

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – For new anglers, turning the fish they catch into table fare is a challenge. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Pond to Plate fish cleaning class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Greenwood. The event will include fishing, and MDC will provide all the necessary equipment for catching fish, cleaning, and cooking them. Taste tests of the cooked fish will be offered.

This class will address how to clean the region’s commonly caught sport fish. There are different methods that can be used. Also, fish differ in bone and body structure, and one method may work best for a specific species. It also matters what recipe and cooking method is going to be used. This class will help new anglers learn how to efficiently prepare fish for cooking, and recipes will be demonstrated.

Pond to Plate is open to participants ages 9 and older. Individuals and families are welcome. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/463.