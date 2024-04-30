Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,943 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,305 in the last 365 days.

MDC offering free Pond to Plate fish cleaning class May 14 at Lee’s Summit

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – For new anglers, turning the fish they catch into table fare is a challenge. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free Pond to Plate fish cleaning class from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Greenwood. The event will include fishing, and MDC will provide all the necessary equipment for catching fish, cleaning, and cooking them. Taste tests of the cooked fish will be offered.

This class will address how to clean the region’s commonly caught sport fish. There are different methods that can be used. Also, fish differ in bone and body structure, and one method may work best for a specific species. It also matters what recipe and cooking method is going to be used. This class will help new anglers learn how to efficiently prepare fish for cooking, and recipes will be demonstrated.

Pond to Plate is open to participants ages 9 and older. Individuals and families are welcome. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/463.

You just read:

MDC offering free Pond to Plate fish cleaning class May 14 at Lee’s Summit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more