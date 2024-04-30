Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,942 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,305 in the last 365 days.

CPE STATEMENT AGAINST THE USE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT TO DISRUPT STUDENT PROTESTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

New Haven, Connecticut, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Center for Policing Equity fully supports college students exercising their First Amendment rights. While there are reports that a small minority of protesters have used despicable hate speech and vile anti-semitism—that absolutely merits response in the interest of public safety—law enforcement should never be used as a remedy for non-violent protests, as the majority of recent campus activism has been described. Witnessing this wave of civil unrest, disturbing images of confrontation, and reports of students’ housing and meal plans being ripped away, we are particularly disturbed that it is often universities themselves who are calling for law enforcement intervention. This is unfair to students, could result in the deportation of some, and undermines our systems of learning. 

As we have seen at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., law enforcement agencies often do not see a need to—and do not wish to—intervene in these protests. Universities must honor their public obligation to be incubators of intellectual exploration in a way that does not penalize students in response to political theater. Calling in the police and using arrests as the consequence for non-violent speech violates that obligation. Finally, just as every call to 911 involves contexts beyond the caller and the police, universities using law enforcement to disperse protests occur in the broader context of a generation’s long assault on the legitimacy of higher education. In this context, protecting students, resisting calls to arrest non-violent protesters, and championing higher education are allied. We will not police our way out of the politics that produced these protests. But we may all suffer if universities continue to try.


Juliet Pierre-Antoine
Center for Policing Equity
comms@policingequity.org

You just read:

CPE STATEMENT AGAINST THE USE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT TO DISRUPT STUDENT PROTESTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more