Houston Dynamo Football Club and Verizon extend partnership agreement for 2024 season

Verizon will continue as the Official 5G partner of Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash

NEED TO KNOW:



Verizon will serve as presenting partner for Fan Appreciation Weekend, a special weekend of unique fan experiences and activations to thank fans for their support, for both the Dash and Dynamo in 2024.

Additional experiences, presented by Verizon, include a pre-game festival as part of Hispanic Heritage Night.

Verizon will be featured on both the Dash and Dynamo training tops for the season.

The starting XI lineup, the go-to source for rosters and additional details prior to kickoff, will be presented by Verizon.

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston Dynamo Football Club and Verizon announced today the extension of their 2023 partnership agreement. Verizon will serve as the official 5G partner of the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC through the 2024 season.

“We are elated to extend our partnership with Verizon and bring our fans even closer to the teams they support,” HDFC President Of Business Operations Jessica O’Neill said. “We look forward to announcing exciting opportunities that will enhance the fan experience at Shell Energy Stadium and build on the memorable experiences we saw in 2023.”

Verizon will also be the presenting partner for Fan Appreciation Weekend for both teams. During the special multi-day event this fall, Houston Dash and Dynamo fans will be eligible to win unique experiences as part of the festivities. Details for the celebration will be announced on the Houston Dash and Dynamo social media channels at a later date.

The Dash close the regular season at home on November 2 when they host Bay FC for their first visit to the Lone Star State. The Dynamo hosts the LA Galaxy for Decision Day on October 19 at Shell Energy Stadium.

"Verizon’s continued partnership with the Houston Dynamo Football Club ushers in a new era of fun and engaging fan experiences,” said Verizon Coastal Plains Market President Michelle R. Miller. “We hope each interaction will strengthen the community by fostering genuine connections and creating delightful memories.”

Additional partnership elements

Fans are invited to a pregame festival, presented by Verizon, prior to the Dynamo match on September 14 as part of Hispanic Heritage Night. That evening, the Dynamo will host Real Salt Lake for a rematch of the Best-of-3 series in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, where Houston defeated Real Salt Lake and advanced to the quarterfinals.

In addition to signage throughout Shell Energy Stadium for Dash and Dynamo matches, Verizon will be featured on the training tops for both teams in 2024.The starting XI lineup, the go-to source for rosters and additional details prior to kickoff, will be presented by Verizon.

To learn more about Verizon, please visit verizon.com .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Jeannine Brew Braggs

jeannine.brew@verizon.com

Holland Behn

holland.behn@verizon.com