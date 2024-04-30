Global Physical Security Market for LiDAR Sensors to Exceed US$6 Billion by 2030, Taking Physical Security for Critical Infrastructure to the Next Level

New whitepaper explores how Quanergy 3D LiDAR Solutions redefine physical security for critical infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhancing physical security, especially perimeter intrusion detection (PID) at critical infrastructure sites like airports, data centers, warehouses, and utilities, is increasingly crucial due to growing threats such as theft, protests, sabotage, terrorism, and war. In its latest whitepaper, Quanergy 3D LiDAR Solutions Redefining the Physical Security of Critical Infrastructure, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research forecasts the worldwide physical security market for LiDAR sensors will surpass 3 million total installations by 2030, with water infrastructure leading the segment. The yearly revenue opportunity will exceed US$6 billion in 2030.



“Physical security, specifically PID, encompasses controlling access for both individuals and vehicles into secured areas, as well as preventing objects from being thrown or passed across perimeter boundaries. Moreover, physical breaches often precede cyberattacks, underscoring the importance of intrusion detection in combating cyberthreats,” explains Dominique Bonte, Vice President, End markets, at ABI Research.

Current security solutions relying on cameras and/or radar struggle to effectively detect and track intruders, and produce numerous false alerts, leading to higher operating costs and alarm fatigue. These legacy two-dimensional (2D) technologies lack accuracy and perform poorly in low light and adverse weather conditions, resulting in missed events, increased liabilities, and high cost of ownership.

According to Bonte, “Three-dimensional (3D) LiDAR offers robust, reliable, and high-precision detection and tracking employing mesh architecture at an overall lower total cost of ownership (TCO), allowing security personnel and critical infrastructure to increase the effectiveness, while reducing the cost associated with manned guard services.”

The whitepaper, Quanergy 3D LiDAR Solutions Redefining the Physical Security of Critical Infrastructure, explores:

A comparison of physical security technologies

Key critical infrastructure markets

LiDAR case studies for physical security segments

Physical Security LiDAR market sizing and forecasts

Quanergy LiDAR solutions for physical security



ABI Research believes that 3D LiDAR solutions will have a transformational impact on the physical security market, redefining how to protect vulnerable critical infrastructure. “The unique characteristics of LiDAR in terms of detection accuracy and reliability, range and field of view, continuous tracking, ease of deployment, and privacy preservation make it the technology of choice for next-generation physical security solutions to protect a wide range of mission-critical assets in the utility, data center, airport, and other critical infrastructure segments,” Bonte concludes.

For more information on how 3D LiDAR can take physical security of critical infrastructure to the next level, download the whitepaper, Quanergy 3D LiDAR Solutions Redefining the Physical Security of Critical Infrastructure.

