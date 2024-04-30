Treasure Experience Welcomes Douglas Borthwick as Chief Investment Officer

Fort Pierce, FL, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Experience LLC., a leader in the adventure and treasure exploration sector, proudly announces the hiring of Douglas Borthwick as its new Chief Investment Officer. With a robust background in finance and investment, Douglas is set to steer the company's investment strategies and enhance investor relations.

Douglas Borthwick shared his excitement about his new role, saying, "I'm delighted to join the Treasure Experience team. I've known Founders Krist and Marc Geriene for a few years now, ever since working with them at INX on their security token raise. They've convinced me that their business is both exciting and investable. Searching for treasure is something I think we all have wanted to participate in since we were children. I'm honored to have a front seat and look forward to the 2024 season”.

Mr. Borthwick added: “Michael Bomhoff (Treasure Experience CTO) and I have been working on a more quantitative way of looking at the business and will be unveiling that in the next few weeks. What's exciting about the TRZX token is that holders have the ability to participate in multiple searches every year, not just one single expedition. I look forward to communicating the unique qualities to the community in the coming weeks."

Marc Geriene, CEO of Treasure Experience, also commented on Douglas’s appointment: "Douglas's addition to our team marks a significant milestone in our company's journey. His extensive experience and innovative approach to finance and investment are perfectly aligned with our vision for growth. We are thrilled to have a leader of his stature join us as we continue to expand our horizons. Douglas's strategic vision will undoubtedly play a crucial role in propelling Treasure Experience towards a bright and prosperous future."

About Douglas Borthwick:

Douglas brings over three decades of finance expertise to Treasure Experience. As CMO of INX Limited, he was instrumental in executing the first-ever IPO of a registered security on the blockchain. His career also includes senior positions at notable financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, specializing in derivatives trading and emerging markets. Douglas holds a BS in Economics from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA focused on Financial Engineering from Yale University.

About Treasure Experience:

Treasure Experience combines the thrill of adventure with the rigor of investment, offering unique opportunities for exploration supported by the latest technologies. With the incorporation of the TRZX Security Token on the INX platform, the company allows investors to have a stake in ongoing expeditions in perpetuity, enhancing the traditional model of treasure hunting.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Treasure Experience Investment Relations

206-349-8275

investment@treasureexperience2.com

www.treasureexperience2.com

one.inx.co/treasure

###

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding expected future events and financial performance. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Treasure Experience Investment Relations 206-349-8275 investment (at) treasureexperience2.com