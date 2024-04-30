Glunz & Jensen A/S Unveils State-of-the-Art Flexographic Prepress E2E Platemaking Service Training Academy in Slovakia
RINGSTED, DENMARK, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glunz & Jensen A/S, a global leader in innovative solutions for the printing industry, proudly announces the inauguration of its cutting-edge Flexographic Prepress E2E Platemaking Service Training Academy at the company's renowned factory in Presov, Slovakia. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to advancing knowledge and expertise in prepress processing within the flexographic printing sector.
The newly established training center is dedicated to sharing comprehensive knowledge encompassing every aspect of prepress processing of flexographic plates, from initial imaging to achieving a press-ready state. It offers a wide range of services aimed at empowering technicians and professionals with the necessary skills and insights to optimize their operational efficiency and enhance production quality.
In its inaugural phase, the Training Academy conducted an intensive 3-day training program for its first cohort of technicians. These individuals have successfully completed the rigorous training regimen and are now certified as Glunz & Jensen service technicians, specializing in selected equipment crucial to the flexographic printing process.
"As a leader in the pre-press platemaking industry, we recognize the pivotal role of continuous learning and skill development in driving operational excellence and innovation," said Per Arild, CCO at Glunz & Jensen A/S. "Our newly launched training academy underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering our partners and customers with the knowledge and expertise needed to achieve unparalleled success in their operations."
In line with its mission to foster widespread industry advancement, Glunz & Jensen A/S is proud to announce its commitment to offering free-of-charge training courses on a regular basis to all partners and customers. By democratizing access to high-quality training resources at low cost, the company aims to elevate the collective level of knowledge and technical proficiency at production sites worldwide, ultimately enhancing overall utility and equipment efficiencies across the industry.
For more information about the Flexographic Prepress E2E Platemaking Service Training Academy and upcoming training opportunities, please contact Radomira Fabianova at callcentre@glunz-jensen.com
About Glunz & Jensen A/S: Glunz & Jensen A/S is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the printing industry, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to optimize operational efficiency, enhance print quality, and drive business growth. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Glunz & Jensen A/S continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability in the printing industry.
Per Arild
The newly established training center is dedicated to sharing comprehensive knowledge encompassing every aspect of prepress processing of flexographic plates, from initial imaging to achieving a press-ready state. It offers a wide range of services aimed at empowering technicians and professionals with the necessary skills and insights to optimize their operational efficiency and enhance production quality.
In its inaugural phase, the Training Academy conducted an intensive 3-day training program for its first cohort of technicians. These individuals have successfully completed the rigorous training regimen and are now certified as Glunz & Jensen service technicians, specializing in selected equipment crucial to the flexographic printing process.
"As a leader in the pre-press platemaking industry, we recognize the pivotal role of continuous learning and skill development in driving operational excellence and innovation," said Per Arild, CCO at Glunz & Jensen A/S. "Our newly launched training academy underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering our partners and customers with the knowledge and expertise needed to achieve unparalleled success in their operations."
In line with its mission to foster widespread industry advancement, Glunz & Jensen A/S is proud to announce its commitment to offering free-of-charge training courses on a regular basis to all partners and customers. By democratizing access to high-quality training resources at low cost, the company aims to elevate the collective level of knowledge and technical proficiency at production sites worldwide, ultimately enhancing overall utility and equipment efficiencies across the industry.
For more information about the Flexographic Prepress E2E Platemaking Service Training Academy and upcoming training opportunities, please contact Radomira Fabianova at callcentre@glunz-jensen.com
About Glunz & Jensen A/S: Glunz & Jensen A/S is a leading provider of innovative solutions for the printing industry, offering a comprehensive range of products and services designed to optimize operational efficiency, enhance print quality, and drive business growth. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Glunz & Jensen A/S continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability in the printing industry.
Per Arild
Glunz & Jensen A/S
+45 57 68 81 81
Callcentre@glunz-jensen.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram