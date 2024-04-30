KellyOCG Partners with Upwork Enterprise to Grow its Human Cloud Solution

KellyOCG clients can now access and manage global independent talent pools on Upwork through Helix UX



TROY, Mich., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), and Upwork (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent across the globe, have formed a strategic partnership that enables KellyOCG clients to source, hire, and collaborate with skilled independent professionals on Upwork through Kelly’s Human Cloud solution.

KellyOCG is the first Managed Service Provider (MSP) to partner with Upwork, allowing clients to tap into Upwork’s vast global network of highly skilled professionals across more than 10,000 skills and over 125 categories of work. Powered by Kelly Helix UX and Helix Analytics, the Kelly Human Cloud solution delivers a curated pipeline of highly skilled, niche talent through one easy-to-use interface and provides clients with unparalleled visibility into their external workforces.

“This partnership with Upwork further elevates what has already been recognized as the leading human cloud aggregator on the market,” Tammy Browning, president of KellyOCG, said. “Together, KellyOCG and Upwork enable clients to quickly scale and align their workforces and drive stronger business performances without the stress and hassle that often come with engaging freelance talent across multiple different systems.”

“Enterprises are increasingly seeking streamlined end-to-end work solutions that provide high-quality talent from anywhere,” Zoë Diamadi, general manager of enterprise at Upwork, said. “Our partnership with KellyOCG enables companies to leverage its existing technology, while expanding access to more independent talent with the most up-to-date skills at scale.”

The Kelly Human Cloud solution offers the simplest way to engage and collaborate with expert talent by bringing together the best online talent platforms in one powerful, user-friendly interface. It uses a company’s pre-existing MSP to integrate with freelance work platforms and identifies talent based on a customer’s needs for skills such as strategy and analytics, operations and organizational effectiveness, corporate finance, project management, marketing, and web development.

This is a curated process integrated with analytics to ensure that hiring managers have insight into their total workforce and independent talent productivity, leveraging up-to-date support information, a program guide, and access to unmatched quality talent.

It provides a faster and more cost-efficient hiring solution by helping companies avoid a piecemeal approach to searching separate platforms for talent. This helps improve process compliance, increases transparency to budgets, and creates a better experience for professionals and hiring managers.

The Kelly Human Cloud solution is an important part of an organization’s Total Talent Management approach that provides holistic support across multiple channels. Permanent hires, project-based talent solutions, and other niche needs are all part of today’s workforce demands. Kelly gives employers full visibility into these labor channels by providing detailed analytics and best practices on sourcing, supporting, and nurturing their talent communities.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About Upwork®

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.

