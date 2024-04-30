Lap of Love Expands to Provide In-Home, End-of-Life Veterinary Services to Pet Families in Albany
Lap of Love is the nation's leading provider of in-home veterinary hospice, euthanasia, telehospice, and pet loss support servicesALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, a trusted provider of compassionate end-of-life care for pets, is pleased to announce the expansion of its services to assist pet families in Albany, New York. Committed to ensuring a dignified and supportive end-of-life journey for all pets and their families, our skilled veterinarians offer guidance through the final stages of a pet's life, including quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, and end-of-life consultations.
"The decision to say goodbye to a beloved pet is never easy, but we strive to make it as peaceful and comforting as possible,” Dr. Dani McVety said. “Our in-home, end-of-life services give pets the gift of a gentle transition surrounded by the familiar comforts of home."
Lap of Love provides the following services in Albany:
Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and make suggestions to make it more comfortable.
In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.
In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.
Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.
Lap of Love’s support center is available every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm ET to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.
About Lap of Love
Lap of Love is the nation's leading provider of in-home veterinary hospice, euthanasia, telehospice, and pet loss support services. Founded in 2009 by Dr. Dani McVety, Lap of Love has grown into the largest network of veterinarians exclusively dedicated to in-home, end-of-life veterinary care, comprising over 375 veterinarians helping pet families in 38 states. Their mission is to honor the profound human-animal bond by empowering pet owners with the resources to make informed decisions about their pets' end-of-life care.
For more information, visit LapofLove.com
Hope Garza
Lap of Love
+1 855-933-5683
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice