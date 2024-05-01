John’s Crazy Socks Introduces the World’s First Pair of Tactile Braille Socks
John’s Crazy Socks Introduces the World’s First Pair of Tactile Braille Socks To Benefit The Guide Dog Foundation
John’s Crazy Socks will donate 10% from the sale of each pair of the Braille Crew Socks to the Guide Dog Foundation, a Long Island-based national nonprofit.
These socks are so important. They are creative, inclusive and fun.”FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John’s Crazy Socks is on a mission to show what is possible and has now produced the world’s first pair of braille socks with tactile letters. The Braille Crew Socks have the word “Inspire” written in raised braille lettering around the top band, while the braille alphabet covers each sock. John’s Crazy Socks will donate 10% from the sale of each pair of the Braille Crew Socks to the Guide Dog Foundation, a Long Island-based national nonprofit that provides guide dogs, free-of-charge, to individuals who are blind or have low vision.
Co-founder and Chief Happiness Officer of John’s Crazy Socks, John Cronin, said, “These socks are so important. They are creative, inclusive and fun.”
The inspiration for these socks comes from Holly Connor of Clayton, Missouri who submitted a design as part of John’s Crazy Sock’s 2023 Autism Can Do Scholarship contest. Holly’s design earned her a $2,500 scholarship. Holly is both blind and autistic and wanted to raise awareness about the Braille alphabet and her inspirational story.
It took the design team months to produce the three-dimensional Braille Crew Socks that accurately represented the braille alphabet. John’s Crazy Socks tested each prototype for all the features they assess in a typical sock. They also needed to make sure the presentation of the braille alphabet was accurate. The Guide Dog Foundation assisted the organization in this process.
The Braille Crew Socks are available for sale in the John’s Crazy Socks online store for $13.99 per pair with 10% from each sale being donated to the Guide Dog Foundation.
Retail stores can also carry these socks. If other retail store owners are interested in these socks or others, please contact the wholesale division at John’s Crazy Socks.
Mark X. Cronin, John’s Co-founder and father, got the idea to work with the Guide Dog Foundation from a friend, Kevin Tenety, who volunteers to raise future guide dog puppies for the Foundation. Kevin does this work in honor of his father Vincent, who had become blind and depended on his guide dog.
John and Mark also knew of the Guide Dog Foundation because their sister non-profit organization, America’s VetDogs, is the home of Sully H. W. Bush, service dog to the late President George H.W. Bush. John and the former President had become “sock buddies” and exchanged letters and socks.
“We are delighted to collaborate with John’s Crazy Socks on an exciting and distinctive product,” said Guide Dog Foundation president and CEO John Miller. “These Braille Crew Socks are one of a kind, featuring braille lettering that has been stitched to offer a tactile experience. This thoughtful design ensures that individuals who are blind or have low vision can fully enjoy and embrace these socks and all can enjoy their inspirational message. We extend our gratitude to John and Mark for choosing the Guide Dog Foundation as the beneficiary of this remarkable sock collection.”
For more information about John’s Crazy Socks and their Braille Crew Socks, please visit, www.johnscrazysocks.com. For more information about The Guide Dog Foundation, please visit, www.GuideDog.org.
About the Guide Dog Foundation
For more than 75 years, the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc. (www.GuideDog.org), has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to people who are blind, have low vision, or have other special needs. The Guide Dog Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving clients from across the United States and Canada. The Foundation relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to serve people with disabilities.
It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but the Guide Dog Foundation provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. Its sister organization, America’s VetDogs, trains and provides guide, service, and hearing dogs for disabled veterans and first responders. The Guide Dog Foundation was the first assistance dog school in the United States to be accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.
About John’s Crazy Socks
John’s Crazy Socks was inspired by John Lee Cronin, a young man with Down syndrome, and his love of colorful and fun socks—what he calls his “crazy socks.” He and his father, Mark X. Cronin, started the company as a social enterprise with a mission of Spreading Happiness™. With more than 4,000 socks, John’s Crazy Socks is now the world’s largest sock store. More than half their employees have a differing ability, and their Giving Back program has raised over $700,000 for charity partners like the Special Olympics, the National Down Syndrome Society, and the Autism Society of America. Most of all, they are Spreading Happiness™.
