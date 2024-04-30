Epidemiological data on blood transmissible infections - Scientific guideline

The guideline on epidemiological data on blood transmissible infections (EMA/CHMP/BWP/548524/2008 rev 1) outlines the scientific data requirements for epidemiological data on blood transmissible infections to be included in applications for Plasma Master File (PMF) certification or annual recertification submitted to the EMA.

The guideline requires that a system of alert limits for epidemiological data should be in place to identify individual blood/plasma collection centres with viral infections rates outside the normal range for the given donor population in the PMF (outliers) and to be able to take appropriate corrective actions, if needed. This is an essential part of the measures taken to ensure that donations do not come from donors with a high risk of being infected with blood transmissible agents.

In 2022, as part of a Q&A for PMF holders (PMF-Hs) (EMA/CHMP/BWP/721411/2022) additional guidance encouraged the usage of parametric models for establishing alert limits although clarified that non parametric models might be acceptable, if sufficiently justified.

In 2023, in view of the experience gathered during the review of the alert limits information in recent PMF annual updates (AU) and the requests from the plasma fractionation industry for further guidance, the need to expand the information for PMF holders on the approach and the statistical method for the appropriate calculation of alert limits was identified.

The revision and expansion on the alert limit calculations of the epidemiological guideline is proposed as part of the 3-year BWP workplan 2024-2026.

Comments should be provided using this EUSurvey form. For any technical issues, please contact the EUSurvey Support.