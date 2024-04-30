Kamari Pharma Appoints Dr. John Doux to its Board of Directors

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamari Pharma, a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best-in-class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases, today announced the appointment of John Doux, MD, MBA, to the company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Doux is a board-certified dermatologist and analyst at Palo Alto Investors, a physician-led healthcare focused investment firm.



“We are pleased to welcome John to our board of directors at this exciting time for Kamari. John is a highly accomplished life science investor and dermatologist, with extensive industry and market insight, as well as experience in drug development and patient care,” said Dr. David Aviezer, Executive Chairman of Kamari Pharma. “John’s guidance will be instrumental to Kamari as we embark on Phase 2 development of KM-001, a topical TRPV3 inhibitor for palmoplantar keratodermas, and Phase 1 development of KM-023, an oral TRPV3 inhibitor for Olmstead syndrome, palmoplantar keratodermas and Ichthyosis.”

Dr. Doux has been an analyst at Palo Alto Investors since 2004. He currently serves as a board director of Lutris Pharma, and previously served as board chair of ValenzaBio (acquired by ACELYRIN), board director of Ceptaris Therapeutics (acquired by Actelion Pharmaceuticals) and Palvella Therapeutics. Dr. Doux is also a board-certified dermatologist, fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a co-founder and prior board member of the Dermatology Summit and Dermatology Innovation Forum. He earned his bachelor and medical degrees from Stanford University, where he was a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Fellow in the laboratory of Dr. David Woodley. Dr. Doux completed his training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Stanford Medical Center and earned an MBA at the Wharton School of Business, where he was a Palmer Scholar.

“Kamari’s approach to inhibiting TRPV3 represents a unique opportunity to develop first-in-class disease-modifying treatments for a number of rare and serious genetic skin diseases,” said Dr. John Doux. “I am pleased to join Kamari’s Board and look forward to leveraging my strategic perspective on translational science, clinical development and capital markets to help the Company deliver on its mission to bring innovative therapies to patients.”

About Kamari Pharma

Kamari Pharma is a privately-held clinical stage biotechnology company developing first and best in class treatments for rare and severe genetic skin diseases. Kamari’s lead molecules, KM-001 (topical) and KM-023 (oral) are novel, highly specific and selective TRPV3 inhibitors that are initially being developed to treat palmoplantar keratodermas, Olmstead syndrome and Ichthyosis. Kamari’s management team is comprised of industry leaders highly experienced in drug discovery, dermatological pharmaceutical development and rare disease drug development.

