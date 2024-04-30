PrimeWay Federal Credit Union Launches New Checking Account to Help Families Improve Their Financial Well-being

Houston, TX, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







PrimeWay Federal Credit Union (www.PrimeWayfcu.com), a leading financial institution serving the Houston area with a selection of car loans, debt consolation solutions, and banking services, is excited to announce the launch of its new checking account that has been designed to be the top choice for individuals and families looking to improve their financial well-being.

The new checking account by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union features a wide range of benefits, such as enabling Members to earn up to 2.00% APY (Annual Percent Yield) on their balance, protect their identity with full coverage solutions, and receive personalized finance tips with Financial Wellness 360°. The account also includes early paycheck access and convenient money management tools like online banking, bill pay, and Zelle®, making it the best checking account in Houston.

“Affordable rates, flexible features, and the money management tools you need to fund your dreams,” said a spokesperson for PrimeWay Federal Credit Union. “Your ideal checking account should make it easy for you to send and receive money, pay your bills, and turn your dreams into realities. At PrimeWay, we’ve got you covered.”

The full list of advantages provided by the Best Checking account in Houston includes:

High Yield Dividends – Up to 2.00% APY

Early Paycheck Access with Direct Deposit

Debit Card

Online Banking with Bill Pay

9-star Mobile App that Allows for Mobile Check Deposit

Access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint Network

Savvy Money Credit Score

Positive Change (Round-Up Savings)

Zelle® Person-to-Person Payment

Free Notary Service

In addition to its checking accounts, PrimeWay is renowned for its competitive car loan options. The credit union offers flexible terms, low-interest rates, and a streamlined application process for both new and used vehicles. PrimeWay’s knowledgeable lending team works closely with members to find the best financing solution for their needs and budget.

For Houstonians looking to get their finances back on track, PrimeWay provides expert debt consolidation services. Members can work with a dedicated financial advisor to consolidate their high-interest debts into a single, manageable payment with a lower interest rate. This service has helped countless individuals and families in the Houston area reduce financial stress and achieve their goals faster.

About PrimeWay Federal Credit Union

PrimeWay Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that has been serving the Houston area since 1937. With more than 65,000 members, a known high rate of customer satisfaction and consistently high scores in customer service surveys, PrimeWay is committed to providing personalized service and innovative financial solutions to help members achieve their financial goals. Membership is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in the greater Houston area, including Houston, Fort Bend, Washington and most of Harris County.

