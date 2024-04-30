SPEE3D PARTNERS WITH NEW JERSEY INNOVATION INSTITUTE (NJII) TO BRING COLD SPRAY ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY TO STUDENTS AND MILITARY

WarpSPEE3D Printer at NJII’s Collaborative Operationalized Manufacturing Engineering Training (COMET) Initiative Offers Training to Print Large-Scale Metal Parts Quickly

Newark, New Jersey, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPEE3D, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, announced they are working with New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) to bring Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology to its facility. The school has acquired the WarpSPEE3D printer, installed at NJII’s Advanced Manufacturing facility, offering training for students and the military to quickly print large-scale metal parts on demand through its Collaborative Operationalized Manufacturing Engineering Training (COMET) initiative.

NJII chose the WarpSPEE3D printer to help address research manufacturing and industry supply chain needs, emphasizing workforce development training. The WarpSPEE3D is the world’s first large-format metal 3D printer to use patented SPEE3D technology, enabling significantly faster and more scalable production than traditional manufacturing. It builds parts up to 40 kg – or 88 lbs. – with a diameter up to 1m by .7m or 40” x 30” in hours versus days. This rapid speed transforms metal printing from prototyping into a large-scale, on-demand manufacturing solution.

“NJII’s Advanced Manufacturing facility was established to build a strong manufacturing workforce by providing hands-on experience with the latest equipment – including additive manufacturing technologies,” said Sam Gatley, Director of Operations, NJII COMET Initiative. “We are evaluating the newest equipment for its potential capabilities in ideal settings such as NJII and remote locations where the military has pressing demands. The addition of the WarpSPEE3D printer will help accelerate these goals.”

NJII was founded in 2014 and combines the vast resources of the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT), strong industry and government relationships, and proven methods to drive innovation and deliver transformative products and services. NJII accelerates technology transfer and fosters innovation that has a positive economic impact in New Jersey. Within NJII, the Advanced Manufacturing Facility located at 360 Landing is a 20,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing workforce development center focused on ensuring the opportunities to improve national security and readiness presented by advanced manufacturing become reality.

“SPEE3D has been fortunate to partner with some of the leading academic institutions worldwide, and we’re excited to partner with the New Jersey Innovation Institute and their COMET initiative to bring our Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology to both students and the local military,” said Byron Kennedy, CEO of SPEE3D. “The partnership will allow them to bolster their manufacturing needs with the ability to print large-scale parts quickly that would otherwise not be available.”

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology. As a result, SPEE3D’s product portfolio enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including copper, aluminum, stainless steel, and aluminum bronze. To learn more, visit www.spee3d.com.







