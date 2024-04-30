CERo Therapeutics, Inc. Presents Encouraging Preclinical Data for AML on CER-1236 at Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium Highlighting Tumor Elimination and Manufacturing Attributes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:CERO) (“CERo”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic and innate immune system mechanisms, announces it is presenting preclinical data on its lead product candidate CER-1236 at the Stanford Drug Discovery Symposium, which is being held April 29-30, 2024 in Palo Alto, Calif.



The poster, titled, “TIM-4-L-targeting CER-1236 Engineered T cells Eliminate Adverse-Risk AML Xenografts and Exhibit Favorable Manufacturing Product Attributes for Clinical Translation,” outlines key attributes of the program. Specifically, the data highlights the capabilities of CER-1236 engineered T cells in eliminating adverse-risk p53mutated AML cell lines in vivo and low risk of off-tumor toxicity to hematopoietic progenitor stem cells (HSPCs). The poster also highlights manufacturing data demonstrating the Company’s capacity to generate high yields of CER-1236 drug product exhibiting naïve and central memory phenotypes, which enhance the activity of the therapy. Details of the poster can be found here.

CERo Founder and CTO Daniel Corey comments, “CER-1236 engineered T cells targeting TIM-4-L are a novel and differentiated therapeutic approach for leukemia with encouraging pre-clinical data. We have demonstrated the capacity to manufacture high yields of CER-1236 with favorable memory and immunophenotypic profiles. We are diligently working on an IND submission in the near term. We look forward to continuing to provide appropriate updates to shareholders as they develop.”

About CERo Therapeutics, Inc.

CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2024 for hematological malignancies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.

Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Report on Form 8-K, as amended, filed on February 27, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

