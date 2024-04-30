LeaseCrunch to Share Expertise at Accounting Industry Events

Company to participate in upcoming conferences to share valuable insights and knowledge about ongoing compliance with lease accounting standards

MILWAUKEE, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeaseCrunch LLC , a leading lease accounting software company, today announces its involvement in several accounting conferences over the next few weeks.

As participants in the following events, LeaseCrunch will offer valuable insights, and promote best practices in lease accounting:

BDO Alliance USA Evolve 2024 | May 6-8 | Las Vegas, NV

As a gold sponsor, the company will be exhibiting in booth 702 and is co-hosting a networking event with Fieldguide to help firms navigate disruptive technologies and trends and explore ways to manage change and seize opportunities in today’s dynamic accounting industry.

CPAmerica A&A Webinar Series | May 9 | Virtual Learning

Jess Vento, senior director of accounting at LeaseCrunch, will be presenting during a two-hour session that will explore the topic of “Lease Accounting Mastery: ASC 842 Fundamentals, Revisions, and GASB 87/96 Overview.” CPE credits are available for CPAmerica members.

Moore North America 2024 Conference | May 29-31 | Nashville, TN

The company will be exhibiting and Jess Vento will be showcasing LeaseCrunch during a session .

AICPA & CIMA Engage 2024 | June 3-6 | Las Vegas, NV

The company will be exhibiting in booth 703.

“LeaseCrunch is excited to participate in these upcoming events,” says Megan Krajnik, chief marketing officer. “They offer a valuable platform to connect with CPA firms and industry peers to share insights on lease accounting. Through presentations, networking events and discussions at our booth, we aim to empower attendees with the knowledge and confidence to navigate ongoing compliance with the lease accounting standards.”

In addition to these events, LeaseCrunch will also sponsor upcoming conferences such as multiple CPAmerica events, the Aprio Firm Alliance Annual Conference and the CICPAC Annual Conference .

About LeaseCrunch

LeaseCrunch simplifies lease accounting with user-friendly software designed to minimize errors. Organizations can quickly transition to and stay compliant with the lease accounting standards ASC 842, GASB 87, GASB 96, IFRS 16 with LeaseCrunch's fast implementation and intuitive design. Trusted by over 625 CPA firms and 25,000 companies, the platform offers in-app guidance and white-glove support for error-free lease accounting.

