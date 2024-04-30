CloudBolt Recognized as a Cloud FinOps Leader in the 2024 GigaOm Radar Report, Outperforming in Every Category

Augmented FinOps pioneer recognized as a top platform in the authoritative assessment of Cloud FinOps solutions

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , The Cloud ROI Company™ and a recognized leader in cloud financial management, has been acknowledged as an “Outperformer” in the Cloud FinOps space, securing a leading position in the GigaOm Radar Report .

The GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud FinOps is an authoritative assessment of Cloud FinOps solutions. Sixteen leading vendors were evaluated based on key and emerging features and business criteria. CloudBolt’s performance ranked high, placing second in both the “Emerging Features” and “Business Criteria” categories and top five in the “Key Features” category.

“CloudBolt supports nearly every vertical for accelerating and optimizing cloud financial programs. The company has a strong offering in both FinOps capabilities and cloud operations as a whole,” said GigaOm research analyst Dana Hernandez within the report. “It continues to make innovative enhancements to the solution. The strength of these capabilities puts CloudBolt in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant as an Outperformer and Leader.”

The report showcases CloudBolt’s innovative Augmented FinOps platform , which fuses AI and machine learning to retrospectively and proactively optimize complete cloud lifecycles and vastly accelerate insight to action.

“We are honored to be recognized as a top Cloud FinOps solution by GigaOm,” said Kyle Campos , CloudBolt’s chief technology and product officer and FinOps Foundation governing board member . “CloudBolt empowers organizations to seamlessly extend FinOps across diverse cloud environments and unlock the true value of their investments. To be recognized for our emerging Augmented FinOps features, which we are excited to continue rolling out this year, underscores our commitment to continuous innovation in cloud financial management.”

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt is The Cloud ROI Company™. We are singularly focused on solving the most pressing problem with cloud today: increasing return on investment (ROI). With the introduction of our Augmented FinOps capabilities, CloudBolt is leveraging AI/ML-informed insights and applying intelligent automation and orchestration proactively and retrospectively to make complete cloud lifecycle optimization a reality. A FinOps Certified Platform , CloudBolt enables organizations to realize the full potential of any cloud fabric by closing the “insight to action” gap. By streamlining, clarifying, and optimizing spend and control, we help organizations place value at the center of every cloud decision. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

