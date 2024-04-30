TRU Staffing Partners to Deliver Interviewing Guidance at CLOC Global Institute 2024

Gain unparalleled talent acquisition and job search insights specific to legal operations

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning talent agency and four-time Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing U.S. company, today announced their upcoming participation in the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium Global Institute 2024 (CLOC Global Institute). The event will be held from May 6-9, 2024, at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO of TRU Staffing Partners, along with Sarah Roberts, Senior Vice President of Recruitment and Account Management, will lead a session titled “Power Half Hour: Mastering Interviews in Legal Operations.” This session is scheduled for May 9 at 10:15 a.m. PT in Juniper Ballroom 4. Attendees can expect a high-energy, 30-minute presentation packed with critical insights for both hiring managers and job seekers in the field of legal operations. Combined, Coseglia and Roberts have more than 40 years of experience preparing tens of thousands of job seekers for interviewing in legal.

“The CLOC Global Institute is recognized as the premier event driving transformation and innovation in corporate legal operations, making it a pivotal gathering for anyone involved in the legal operations field looking to make significant hires within the next year. Attendees will gain practical knowledge and strategies that will enhance their approach to the interview process in legal operations,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder & CEO, TRU Staffing Partners. “Our session will break down our top 10 tips when interviewing or being interviewed for a legal operations position in today’s marketplace and provide proven strategies for successfully attracting talent and getting job offers.”

Key session highlights include:

Advanced interviewing techniques for hiring managers and job seekers

Guidance specific to legal operations job interviews

Preparation tips for various interview levels, from entry-level to senior executive roles

How to differentiate yourself when interviewing for law firm vs. corporate positions

This engaging and informative session will provide attendees with the tools needed to excel in job interviews within the legal sector. Additionally, Coseglia and Roberts will host exclusive Braindate discussions, offering intimate group conversations on key topics. Attendance is limited and RSVP is required, ensuring personalized interaction and advice. The scheduled Braindates include:

State of the Legal Operations Job Market: May 7 at 11:15 AM | Click here to register

Coaching Moment for Hiring Managers: May 8 at 2:15 PM | Click here to register

For more information on TRU Staffing Partners’ involvement at CLOC Global Institute, click here.

