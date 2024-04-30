Netstock Extends Longstanding Partnership with Sage

Expanded partnership accelerates next era of inventory management by optimizing supply and demand planning for hundreds of small and medium-sized businesses globally

BOSTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock, a leading supply chain planning solution provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the extension of its longstanding strategic partnership with Sage, a leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for SMBs. With Netstock’s advanced supply chain solutions and Sage’s powerful business management software, the next phase of this partnership will allow SMBs to make smarter, faster supply-and-demand planning decisions with a uniquely built bundle of inventory management solutions, ultimately optimizing operations for the better.



Many SMBs utilizing spreadsheets or manual processes to forecast and manage inventory often fall behind in the competition. SMBs are moving away from reacting to ongoing challenges on a one-off basis, and instead, pivoting to building a foundation of optimized operations with resilience in mind. Since the beginning of Netstock and Sage’s partnership in 2012, over 900 SMBs across the globe have utilized the companies’ intuitive inventory management applications to adapt to today’s dynamic, data-driven world of business operations.

“Through our twelve-year partnership with Sage, we’re leveling the playing field for Netstock’s global customer network and equipping SMBs with the cutting-edge software solutions needed to excel not only in the supply chain ecosystem, but in the broader business landscape,” said Barry Kukkuk, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Netstock. “Together, we’re equipping SMBs with the tools they need to run effective and efficient businesses. I’m thrilled we’re stepping into the next generation of our partnership and redefining inventory management—offering unparalleled opportunities to plan, optimize, and manage inventory with precision for the future.”

Netstock’s advanced supply chain solutions help optimize Sage ERP data, creating prescriptive recommendations to make smart supply-chain planning decisions for businesses. Customers adopting Netstock and Sage’s technology have experienced rapid ROI, including the reduction of inventory levels by 10-25%, improving fill rates by 2-10%, and unlocking improved cash flow. In just 17 months of adoption, one food and beverage company experienced a fill rate that exceeded 99% and a reduction of excess stock by 80%, leading to an improvement in financial ROI, staff morale, and job satisfaction.

Netstock integrates seamlessly with almost any version of Sage, including Sage X3, Sage 100 and Sage 300.

“At Sage, we’re continuously deepening relationships with our long-term partners and investing in solutions that revolutionize operations for SMBs globally,” said Regina Crowshaw, Director of ISV Strategy, Sales, and Programs at Sage. “Our partnership with Netstock aligns with our commitment to making business flow easier and are optimized to ensure a bright future for SMBs. By leveraging Netstock’s newest capabilities, like Excess Redistribution , our combined customer bases can thrive in an increasingly digital landscape.”

Netstock’s expanded partnership with Sage builds upon the company’s commitment to empowering SMBs with a full range of intelligent inventory management software and supply chain planning technology. To learn more about Netstock and Sage’s partnership, visit our webpage here .

About Netstock

Netstock is a leader in supply and demand planning software, trusted by 2,200+ customers globally to optimize their planning. With $25B inventory managed by Netstock, the company’s cloud-based solutions enable businesses to be agile, responsive, and profitable. Each solution integrates with leading ERPs, and leverages enhanced analytics so you can quickly respond to market change and make the best supply chain planning decisions for your business. For more information, visit the Netstock website here .

Contact:

Netstock@launchsquad.com



