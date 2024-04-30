TBK Bank Appoints Jamie Paterson as EVP, Chief Operating Officer - Banking Operations

DALLAS, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) announced today the appointment of Jamie Paterson as the executive vice president, chief operating officer – banking operations of its TBK Bank, SSB subsidiary. In his role, Paterson will be responsible for overseeing operational excellence for the bank. Reporting to Todd Ritterbusch, president of TBK Bank, Paterson will provide direction and oversight of all operational functions within the retail bank, including digital banking, customer service, operational risk management, fraud mitigation, product development, deposit operations and project management.

“I am pleased to welcome Jamie to Triumph Financial and TBK Bank as we continue building upon our expertise in banking and driving our innovation agenda,” said Ritterbusch. “Jamie has deep expertise and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation and leading transformation in banking operations. We are excited to have his leadership in this role as we develop new technologies and deliver new services to our clients.”

Paterson comes to TBK Bank with over 20 years of award-winning financial services operations leadership expertise. Prior to coming to TBK Bank, Paterson served sixteen years with Barclays. For the first ten years, Paterson held the position of Global Head of Client Service Centers at Barclays, in the UK, developing and delivering strategic client experience transformations globally. Most recently, Paterson served as Barclays Services’ president and chief executive officer, where he led a multi-year program to reengineer core business operating systems and practices. He was also a member of the Americas Citizenship Council for Barclays.

Regarding his appointment, Paterson commented, “Triumph Financial has built considerable momentum in the trucking industry, investing in technology to solve real world problems and create meaningful solutions. I look forward to supporting TBK Bank and Triumph Financial in the delivery of its strategic plan, to continue to drive innovation and customer centricity to enable our communities to prosper, and to create memorable customer experiences and empower team members to make a difference.”

About TBK Bank

TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, is a subsidiary of Triumph Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: TFIN) offering of consumer, business and commercial banking products and solutions from branches throughout Texas, Colorado, Illinois, New Mexico, Kansas and Iowa.

Source: Triumph Financial, Inc.

Media Contact: Amanda Tavackoli SVP, Director of Corporate Communication 214-365-6930 atavackoli@tfin.com Investor Relations: Luke Wyse SVP, Head of Investor Relations 214-365-6936 lwyse@tfin.com