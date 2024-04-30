ExxonMobil Demonstrates “A New Chapter in Collaboration” Through Value Chain Collaboration at NPE

SPRING, Texas, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExxonMobil will demonstrate at its National Plastics Exhibition (NPE) ballroom booth space W206AB in Orlando, Florida, how it is starting “A new chapter in collaboration” with the demonstration of solutions for consumer packaging, industrial packaging, agriculture, hygiene and medical applications created in collaboration with customers, machinery original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and brand owners.



“NPE marks a new chapter in collaboration for the ExxonMobil polymers business. We are intensifying our focus on building relationships, collaborating, and supporting the value chain as we innovate together to meet market needs,” said Matt Loach, Global Marketing Manager, Polyethylene, ExxonMobil.

Visitors to ExxonMobil’s booth will have the opportunity to interact with local and global experts to discuss solutions to their challenges and design options. A range of film and rigid application samples will be demonstrated and highlighted during the show.

These advanced solutions, which incorporate ExxonMobil’s performance polymers that can help boost performance while enabling sustainability benefits, include:

“Designed for recyclability*” packaging solutions including mono-material polyethylene (PE) lamination films and pouches, as well as PE-rich barrier packaging films including examples of vacuum sealed and thermoformed structures.

Examples of products created incorporating certified-circular polymers that leverage Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling.

Solutions that can help enable the incorporation of recycled content while maintaining/boosting performance with ExxonMobil performance polymers. Samples include collation shrink films, heavy-duty sacks as well as boxes for industrial and consumer applications.

Applications that can do more with less through downgauging including greenhouse films, pond liners, laminated films, and heavy-duty sacks for agricultural and industrial products.

Additional innovative items on show include:

Demonstrations of how polymer-based solutions can contribute to the toughness and stiffness for cups, containers, and consumer packaging.

Display of hygiene solutions providing benefits for baby diapers, adult incontinence articles, and products for feminine care

Examples of solutions used in medical supplies, infection protection, and pharmaceutical and laboratory applications.



Highlighted collaborations on display include:

Thermoformed packaging from Nissei, as well as a collaboration between ExxonMobil, Ulma, Kuarary and W&H.

Products from a variety of brand owners featuring certified-circular polymers leveraging Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling.

Duplex metallized and recyclable* high-barrier MDO-PE//PE laminate from Hosokawa Alpine, Nordmeccanica, Henkel and Univel.

Colines will be demonstrating machine runs and film rolls featuring cast stretch film as well as pre-stretched hand-wrap and high tenacity hand-wrap incorporating and not incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) content.

Non-laminated freezer pouch using Exceed S providing options for structure simplification and downgauging.

Stand up pouches from W&H and Henkel featuring MDO film.

Vacuum skin packaging from Videplast.

High-value industrial and consumer applications leveraging both PP and PE recycled plastics from Engel.

A variety of medical equipment solutions from Milacron, WellTech and Borche.

Corrugated and wax boxes incorporating PCR from Seattle Box.

Demonstrated solutions include ExxonMobil performance polymers such as:

Exceed™ S performance polyethylene for applications with highly demanding requirements in stiffness and toughness, and when easy processability is essential.

Exceed™ XP performance polyethylene for highly demanding applications that require extreme toughness.

Vistamaxx™ performance polymers and Exact™ polyolefin elastomers that can boost performance, like impact strength, which can help enable innovative possibilities for applications incorporating increased levels of recycled PP and PE content.

ExxonMobil™ PP and Achieve™ Advanced PP for applications requiring impact strength and stiffness such as injection molded or extrusion molded automotive components, appliance parts and rigid packaging.

Full details of ExxonMobil’s NPE presence can be found here

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world.

