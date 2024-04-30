Blue Mantis Expands Strategic Resource Management Portfolio to Meet Ever-Increasing Client Demand for Skilled IT Professionals

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a premier provider of managed services, cybersecurity and cloud solutions today announced the expansion of its IT resource management services. This strategic move strengthens Blue Mantis’ ability to provide mid-market and enterprise clients with highly skilled professionals, enabling them to overcome talent shortages and accelerate critical IT initiatives and projects.



The IT industry faces a persistent and widening talent gap, making it challenging for organizations to find and retain qualified professionals. Recognizing this need, Blue Mantis has expanded its base of in-house IT professionals across diverse specializations. This comprehensive talent pool empowers Blue Mantis to seamlessly integrate resources into client teams, filling specific skill gaps and ensuring project success.

“With the ever-increasing demand for skilled IT talent, enterprises in all industries continue to struggle to identify, attract and retain the required resources to support their growing technology-driven business initiatives,” said Mario Brum, VP of Practice Areas and Technical Advisory Services, Blue Mantis. “Blue Mantis’ enhanced resource management services provide a flexible and cost-effective solution, allowing clients to access highly qualified professionals via an on-demand model without the burden of a full-time hire in their organizations.”

Blue Mantis’ expanded strategic resource management services offer several benefits to clients, including:

Breadth of IT Skills: from entry-level or tier IT technical support professionals to IT project manager to application development to database, CRM or ERP planning and deployment to virtual CXO, any technical or cybersecurity requirements can be addressed.

from entry-level or tier IT technical support professionals to IT project manager to application development to database, CRM or ERP planning and deployment to virtual CXO, any technical or cybersecurity requirements can be addressed. Flexibility: as needs evolve, resources can be scaled up or down, ensuring cost efficiency.

as needs evolve, resources can be scaled up or down, ensuring cost efficiency. Specialized Expertise: a wide Blue Mantis-managed talent pool with diverse skills and certifications can directly address specific project requirements.

a wide Blue Mantis-managed talent pool with diverse skills and certifications can directly address specific project requirements. Reduced Hiring Costs/Seamless Talent Integration: recruitment fees are eliminated, and the onboarding process is streamlined, expedited and managed by Blue Mantis.

As part of today’s announcement, Blue Mantis also announced an agreement with its newest partner, LABUR, an IT consultancy providing holistic technology workforce solutions through advisory services, strategic resourcing, and executive search. This relationship will allow Blue Mantis to provide greater strategic alliances with clients and prospects while maintaining hyper competitive in the market.

"Partnering with Blue Mantis marks an exciting milestone for LABUR. Our collaboration will not only strengthen our ability to deliver comprehensive technology workforce solutions but also enable us to forge deeper, more strategic relationships throughout the market," said LABUR CEO Darrin Lang. "LABUR is committed to delivering successful business outcomes. Together with Blue Mantis, we are poised to drive innovation, maintain a competitive edge in the market, and remain at the forefront of an ever-evolving technology landscape."

Blue Mantis offers a comprehensive suite of IT consulting services, including:

Cybersecurity & Risk Management

Cloud

Modern Workspace

Networking

Data Center Modernization



By combining its deep industry expertise with its expanded resource pool, the company is further empowering clients to achieve their IT goals and gain a competitive edge.

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first, IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including managed services, cybersecurity and cloud. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 1,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Abry Partners. For more information about Blue Mantis and its services, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

