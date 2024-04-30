Owners Bank Wins “Best Business Lending Platform” Designation in 8th Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies Around the World

Middletown, Connecticut, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owners Bank, a division of Liberty Bank, a $7.5 billion asset-sized mutual bank headquartered in Middletown, Connecticut, announces that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Business Lending Platform” award in the 8th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

“A solution exclusively designed for small businesses has long been overdue. Owners Banks’ high tech, high-touch approach creates more opportunities for new businesses seeking lending options. Historically, small businesses have been auto declined for loans or credit based on available financial history,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Combining fast decisions, great rates, and concierge-level service, Owners Bank is bringing top-of-the-line lending to small business owners needing financial support. With small businesses making up 99.9% of U.S. businesses, it’s an honor to name Owners Bank ‘Best Business Lending Platform.’”

Owners Bank small business lending solutions offer small business term loans and lines of credit and only requires businesses to be in operation for a minimum of six months. Owners Bank typically delivers a decision within three days. Even if a borrower isn’t automatically approved, in many cases, Owners Bank representatives reach out for an individualized consultation to understand the business’s unique needs. The company searches for ways to approve the potential borrower by reviewing applications one-on-one with small business owners and working to make approvals possible.

“For small business owners, time is money. We designed our products specifically for these owners, who account for a large portion of our economy but are often at a disadvantage when it comes to getting the resources they need. We want to promote the financial well-being and success of businesses that are left behind by big banks,” said David Mitchell, the founder and CEO of Owners Bank. “We are grateful to FinTech Breakthrough for this award and the Owners Bank team knows the reasons businesses are unable to secure loans. We provide the tools and services to help these owner borrowers be prepared - all on a digital lending platform.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

About Owners Bank

Owners Bank is all business, no BS. A new digital bank launched by Liberty Bank, one of the most established and innovative banks in the country, Owners Bank was created specifically to provide digital banking services tailored to the unique needs of small business owners. It is designed to bring a high-tech, high-touch approach to small business banking through a suite of digital apps and banking services including deposit accounts, credit cards, and lending. The company’s U.S.-based Business Banking Agents are specialists in small business banking and are available to offer solid advice via phone, online chat, email, or face-to-face within our online banking and mobile app. Owners Bank is currently available to businesses in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.ownersbank.com. Owners Bank is a division of Liberty Bank, which is a member FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

