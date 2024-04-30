AB Akola Group: notification on acquisition of voting rights

AB Akola Group (former AB Linas Agro Group), ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received notification from UAB ‘SB Asset Management’ on the acquisition of voting rights of the Company (enclosed).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.