AB Akola Group: notification on acquisition of voting rights

AB Akola Group (former AB Linas Agro Group), ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received notification from UAB ‘SB Asset Management’ on the acquisition of voting rights of the Company (enclosed).

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Akola Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@akolagroup.lt

